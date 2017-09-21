A new look for Razer's slim Stealth laptop

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
A new look for Razer's slim Stealth laptopThe new gray design is all business, but loses the fun, multicolored lights.
Transcript
Razer laptops have always looked like gaming machines, even when they haven't been. Gaming laptops, like the Blade and Blade Pro had bold, black designs with a neon green triple snake head logo, but so did the Razer Blade Stealth, a slim Macbook-like Windows laptop, that skipped the GPU, but kept the ready defrag look. The latest version of the stealth takes a big step forward and now comes in an understated matte grey. And even the snake head logo has been rendered as a simple tone on tone glossy outline. That's right, no more neon green. Lost in the transition, however, is one of the best loved Razor features, a chroma lighting system that could put millions of different color combinations under the backlit keyboard Now it's just a simple white light. There a couple of tricks you can do with it, like a breathing effect, and the bright ascending is nearly blinding, but it's not as fun as the old colorful version. Also new is a 13 inch touchscreen, replacing the older model's 12.5 inch one. You also drop 4K resolution for 3200 by 1800 pixels. [MUSIC] But that's fine and it's probably better for battery life anyway. And if you just absolutely, positively can't live without the classic razor multicolored keyboard, there is some good news. You can get the same specs for the same price by skipping the mod looking gray design and getting the old black and green look which still comes with the full million plus colored backlight.