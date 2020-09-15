A new HomePod Mini? Amazon hiring even more workers

Transcript
This is CNN and here are the stories that matter right now, according to a Bloomberg report, people familiar with, with Apple's plans. Say the company is planning to release a smaller and cheaper home pod. This year details are few, but sources say the new home pod will be approximately half the size of the original. It'll keep the same design just on a smaller scale. The report also claims an October release is likely. Google has declared the company has eliminated its carbon legacy in a blog post on Monday. The search and android giant reversed its carbon footprint by buying high quality carbon offsets. Carbon emissions are a major issue for companies seeking to become more environmentally responsible. Google has long pushed for sustainable operations. It's easier at a profitable tech giant than at a more conventional business. Finally, Amazon said Monday, it's hiring a hundred thousand more people in the U S and Canada to work in its warehouses to help it manage the surgeon online orders during the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes after the e-commerce juggernaut already hired 175,000 more us warehouse workers earlier this year. Amazon last week said it'd be holding a career day for another 33,000 job openings protect and corporate workers. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

92 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

861 episodes

The Daily Charge

965 episodes

What the Future

344 episodes

Tech Today

1294 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Motorola Razr: We got a peek at how the screen is tested

5:15

Next stimulus checks: What to expect

3:03

Benjilock and Vava 4K projector strive for retail traction

15:16

What political campaigns know about you

5:47

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus: Which phone is the better buy?

16:13

Here's which new Xbox you should buy

6:32

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

No iPhone 12, now what? Apple's September event preview

7:41

Slow internet? We've got tips to speed it up

1:33

2021 Lucid Air vs. Tesla Model S: EVs go head-to-head

3:48

Next stimulus checks: What to expect

3:03

The 2021 Porsche 911 Targa's folding roof makes for a handsome beast

8:06

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

TCL 6-Series Roku TV review: Brighter and better than ever

4:43

Microsoft Surface Duo review: 5 stages of dealing with the Duo

11:41

New Motorola Razr adds 5G, has a lower price

9:57

Samsung details pricing, availability for new Galaxy Z Fold 2

2:39

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro review: A bulky 5G phone with flipping cool cameras

5:49

Amazon Halo: A fitness tracker and health subscription in one

3:35

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23