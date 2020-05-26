A look back at the launch of CNET.com

Transcript
[MUSIC] Welcome to see that central the San Francisco home of CNET the computer network. We like to call this show the first on air online interactive showcase for digital technologies. It's your place to find out and see in action. All the latest developments in multimedia, computers and the online world. We call it interactive because beginning this week we're launching CNET online as an interactive companion to this program, but it's much more than that. It is a full online service free of charge to anybody interested in the changes in our fast paced digital world. Gina is in our online production center right now. That's right Richard. All this behind me is seen that online where our team of writers, artists and programmers have spent the last year building the internet's easiest, most fun and most complete resource for all things digital A large part of what we've built was based on the comments and suggestions of you, our viewers. Everything you see on this program, every story, every feature is connected to deep resources of additional information online 24 hours a day. And for every one story you see on this TV show, there are dozens more online. And best of all, it's free. We'll show you how it all works throughout this made in program and bear with us today, as together we're going to explore some uncharted and somewhat experimental new territory.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

87 episodes

Alphabet City

91 episodes

CNET Top 5

855 episodes

The Daily Charge

962 episodes

What the Future

338 episodes

Tech Today

1197 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Pushing for the future of electric flight, one small plane at a time

4:09

Stimulus Checks Helpline

2:58

This generation of musicians were prepared for the pandemic

21:37

OK Go on 'the loneliest video we've ever made'

19:17

Microsoft aids Johns Hopkins University with COVID-19 map tracker

7:06

How to create Disney theme park magic at home

4:25

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

We got to drive 007's Aston Martin DB5 from upcoming Bond film No Time To Die

13:19

CNET 25: A young Jeff Bezos on the future of Amazon

4:08

Twitter's automation issues, Elon Musk changes baby name

1:43

Robotic US Air Force space plane launches on its sixth mission

4:31

The Apple Watch: Tipping point

10:19

The 2021 Toyota Sienna proves that minivans are cool

2:26

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Galaxy A51 review: A worthy Android iPhone SE alternative

3:54

August's new smart lock lives up to lofty expectations

4:23

TiVo Stream 4K streamer offers Android TV for cheaper

1:43

Surface Go 2 is a cheap and charming Windows tablet

5:34

Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet Chromebook 2-in-1 is a little workhorse for less

7:57

Hands-on: The new MacBook Pro plays catch-up

5:13

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23

What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus mask

3:02

10 stay-at-home essentials under $20

2:13