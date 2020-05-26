A look back at the launch of CNET.com

[MUSIC]
Welcome to see that central the San Francisco home of CNET the computer network.
We like to call this show the first on air online interactive showcase for digital technologies.
It's your place to find out and see in action.
All the latest developments in multimedia, computers and the online world.
We call it interactive because beginning this week we're launching CNET online as an interactive companion to this program, but it's much more than that.
It is a full online service free of charge to anybody interested in the changes in our fast paced digital world.
Gina is in our online production center right now.
That's right Richard.
All this behind me is seen that online where our team of writers, artists and programmers have spent the last year building the internet's easiest, most fun and most complete resource for all things digital A large part of what we've built was based on the comments and suggestions of you, our viewers.
Everything you see on this program, every story, every feature is connected to deep resources of additional information online 24 hours a day.
And for every one story you see on this TV show, there are dozens more online.
And best of all, it's free.
We'll show you how it all works throughout this made in program and bear with us today, as together we're going to explore some uncharted and somewhat experimental new territory.
