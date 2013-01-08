Your video, "A look at Sony's premium high-end Xperia Z "
CES 2013

A look at Sony's premium high-end Xperia Z

At CES 2013 Brian Bennett takes a look at Sony's new high-end smartphone, the Xperia Z.
Hey, guys. This is Brian Bennett for cnn.com and we are at CES 2013 in Las Vegas and here taking a first look at the brand new Sony Xperia Z. Now, this phone is the premium high-end phone that Sony has launched at the show. You can tell it has a large 5-inch HD resolution LCD screen. It also has a very flashed design. It's got buttons that are flashed against the sides and a very premium glass back on the back of the phone. As far as [unk] go, it has a Qualcomm quad-core Snapdragon S4 probe processor, and that's 1.5GHz, so you get plenty of power there. Those are 16 gigabytes of on-board storage. Also, it has a 13 megapixel camera with LED flash, that's also backside illuminated. So, you have an HDR mode. You can also use the HDR mode in video which is pretty interesting. Also, the phone is water resistant, too, which gives a little extra piece of mind. The device itself is a GSM model. This is the global version we're looking at. So far, there isn't any word on pricing or availability outside of perhaps, March. The software the phone is running is Android 4.1 Jelly Bean. So, you got a fresh and modern operating system. And it also has a power saving mode that allows you to get up to 4 extra hours of battery life if you set up the system properly. I am Brian Bennett, this has been a first look at the Sony Xperia Z Smartphone at CES 2013. Check back to you for a full review.

