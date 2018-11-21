CNET First Look

A leather-clad laptop to make your MacBook jealous

I'd be the first to admit, I'm having a fun time using the new HP Spectre Folio. In a world of copycat laptops, almost all of whom seem to wanna be the MacBook Air, this is, At the very least a different approach to laptop design. [MUSIC] Instead of taking a slim laptop and sticking it in a leather sleeve, as one might do with any other similar system, instead the leather case is built right in. It's a magnesium frame with a leather outer shell that covers just about everything. Except for the keyboard and screen. It's called the folio because when closed, it looks like a leather folio, so much so that when I took it for a test drive to the coffee shop on the corner, I just chucked it under my arm and went, no bag. That part of the design is certainly clever but other parts feel a bit too clever. The hybrid hinge which folds the 13 inch screen into different modes is complicated. Holding in the middle of the rear panel. The screen can swoop down in front of the keyboard, creating a kind of kiosk, great for video playback. But it only hits one angle and not a particular useful one of that, unless you're looking down at it. [MUSIC] It also forms a tablet and using the including stylus in that mode is very nice especially with the leather outer shell in your hands. But that stylus has nowhere to go except a protruding leather loop. I always find those get in the way and they get snagged on things. If you're comparing this to the new Macbook Air, well they both use dual core Intel Y series processors, which means they're not especially speedy, but still fine for everyday use. But these prices, the Folio starts at $100 more than the Air and goes up from there, well you're not wrong to want something a little bit faster. Still HP's done a gret job of making big bold statement pieces in the last few years mostly from this high new end specter line and the new folio isn't perfect but it certainly stands out. [MUSIC]
