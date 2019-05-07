A faster Google Assistant will help you decide what to eat
Transcript
At Google IO, Google assistant is getting smarter and its also getting more personal.
It will be able to offer directions, and recipes tailored specifically for you.
It also has a few cool other tricks.
Watch this.
Hey Google.
Setting timer for five seconds.
Sure.
Five seconds.
Starting now.
Normally, to get it to do anything, you have to use the wake words, but when the timer goes off, "Stop".
No wake words neccessary.
So let's take a look at some of that personalization.
Hey Google, show me recipes for dinner.
[MUSIC]
Sure I've picked a few recipes for you.
So Google smart [INAUDIBLE] has always been pretty good at walking you through recipes step by step.
But now the ones they actually show depend on your personal preferences.
It recognizes my voice And it uses the assistant to know what I've made in the past, what my preferences are, if I'm vegetarian, and it'll sort the results based on that information.
So it's popping bourbon chicken because it's.
It says, you've made barbecue before.
Google uses voice match to make these recommendations.
So if someone else asks the same questions, they'll get different results based on their preferences.
[MUSIC]
So we can also personalize the information based on the contacts in your address book.
Hey Google.
What's the weather like at mom's house this weekend?
Tomorrow is Sunday in Sacramento.
It will be partly cloudy most of the time.
But on Saturday it will be mostly sunny.
Highs will fall from 85 to 72 and lows will be around And it's gonna know who my mom is going to pull that information for my address book I can tell it to my mom is and then they can customize that for any of your relatives your sister's your friends that you can organize a lot of that using the Google home and Google assistant.
You can also ask questions like what's the traffic like to my mom's house.
[MUSIC]
On your way to 123 Main Avenue, slow down will cause a 37 minute delay.
You should still take the route meaning US 101 north and I-80 east.
This is all a demo of course.
The tech won't actually be rolling out to customers till later this summer and that's not actually where my mom Lives.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Google Assistant also has a new driving mode that you can activate with your voice or with a tap.
It pulls up the most relevant information you're gonna wanna see while in the car whether that's navigating somewhere or talking to someone on the phone or listening to music or podcasts It'll make personalized recommendations for you about where you might need to navigate based on what's on your calendar.
Or who to call based on your own missed calls.
And it will suggest things based on your listening history.
And it can play music from any of the apps that Google Assistant can sync to.
And then once you get going playing music or making a call.
Or keep that information at the bottom of the screen while showing the dragon directions front and center.
That' s gonna be on Google maps to start with ways integration coming in the future.
So where all of these personalizations that is really cool.
The biggest change to Goggle assistant is much simpler, Google started showing of the next generation Of Google assistant and supposedly it is ten times faster than the current jet.
Hey Google open calender, open calculator, open photos.
The way they did that is by streamlining the process so that it can all fit on your phone.
So, in other words, when you ask a question, it no longer has to go up to the cloud to get the answer to come back down.
It just knows what you said and can pop out a response right there.
What's the weather today?
What about tomorrow?
Show me John Legend on Twitter.
[MUSIC]
So a digital assistant that knows that much more about you and your family and is that much faster, could be a little bit scary.
[MUSIC]
But google's actually saying the right things on this front, you'll be able to easily change your privacy setting to opt out of this features if you don't like them.
You'll be able to back and delete your activity history and at the very least, this stuff will make the google assistant more convenient and easier to use.
[MUSIC]