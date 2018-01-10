The Latest New Products Must-See
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "A DIY tablet for kids"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CES 2018

A DIY tablet for kids

MakePi will soon be offering a Raspberry Pi-powered tablet that children can put together as easily as a Lego kit.
1:05 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for A DIY tablet for kids.

Latest Laptops videos

Video: HP Spectre x360 15 aims to flip MacBook Pro lovers
HP Spectre x360 15 aims to flip MacBook Pro lovers
1:10 January 10, 2018
With its 4K 15.6-inch touchscreen, discrete graphics and more than 13 hours of promised battery life, this two-in-one looks perfect...
Play video
Video: HP adds some Intel to its Envy X2 2-in-1 tablet PC
HP adds some Intel to its Envy X2 2-in-1 tablet PC
1:21 January 9, 2018
Following the launch of HP's first Qualcomm-based detachable two-in-one by the same name, this X2 has an Intel Core i-series CPU inside.
Play video
Video: Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga aren't just business as usual
Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga aren't just business as usual
1:30 January 8, 2018
These laptops unveiled at CES 2018 rock HDR-ready displays, Intel's latest processors, rugged construction and Alexa services.
Play video
Video: Lenovo's all-day 2-in-1 laptop packs a phone's brain
Lenovo's all-day 2-in-1 laptop packs a phone's brain
1:08 January 8, 2018
The Lenovo Miix 630, unveiled at CES 2018, is the latest Snapdragon-powered PC.
Play video
Video: New Acer laptops offer a little bit of everything at CES 2018
New Acer laptops offer a little bit of everything at CES 2018
1:12 January 8, 2018
Acer brings several affordable computers to CES 2018, including their Chromebook 11, Spin 3 and Nitro 5.
Play video
Video: Acer Swift 7 is thinnest computer ever (for now)
Acer Swift 7 is thinnest computer ever (for now)
1:00 January 8, 2018
The 14-inch laptop is currently the thinnest on the market.
Play video
Video: Samsung puts a new spin on its CES 2018 laptop line
Samsung puts a new spin on its CES 2018 laptop line
1:11 January 7, 2018
Samsung announced at CES 2018 a new flagship stylus-friendly hybrid, plus some updates to its more mainstream cousin.
Play video
Video: HP Chromebook G5 and G6 bring rugged style to the category
HP Chromebook G5 and G6 bring rugged style to the category
1:00 January 7, 2018
Running on Google's Chrome OS, these lightweight 14- and 11-inch laptops are built tough for business and students.
Play video