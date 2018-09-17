Your video, "A bomb shelter for every home?"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Road Trip 2018

A bomb shelter for every home?

An inside look at the booming business of nuclear bunkers
2:01 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for A bomb shelter for every home?.

Latest Sci-Tech videos

Video: How Google Glass can help autistic children
How Google Glass can help autistic children
3:03
Scientists are using augmented-reality devices like Google Glass to help autistic children learn social skills.
Play video
Video: Watch scientists 3D-print a human eye (What the Future)
Watch scientists 3D-print a human eye (What the Future)
3:47
Scientists created a 3D-printed eye that could help the visually impaired. Also, a startup owned by Volvo's parent company wants to...
Play video
Video: Fish-hunting robots
Fish-hunting robots
3:22
Engineers have developed sea-dwelling robots that could protect threatened sealife.
Play video
Video: The Ocean Cleanup launches its plastic collecting system
The Ocean Cleanup launches its plastic collecting system
5:37
The Ocean Cleanup successfully launched its ocean plastic cleanup system on Saturday, Sept. 8 from Alameda, California, and is now...
Play video
Video: 5 future aeronautical technologies coming from NASA
5 future aeronautical technologies coming from NASA
3:48
From a silent supersonic jet to an all-electric plane, NASA is developing several technologies to improve air travel.
Play video
Video: America's first decade in space
America's first decade in space
3:38
As NASA celebrates its 60th birthday, take a look back at the first 10 years of American space travel.
Play video
Video: Three all-electric supercars
Three all-electric supercars
3:11
Mercedes, Infiniti and Audi have all taken shots at souped-up electric vehicles we'd like to see on the road someday.
Play video
Video: Skip the airport with this three-part transport concept
Skip the airport with this three-part transport concept
3:13
Volvo's sister company, Terrafugia, wants to disrupt modern air travel with transport pods.
Play video