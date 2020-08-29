A 4K Switch? Clock's ticking on TikTok

This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week.
reports in both Taiwan's economic Daily News and Bloomberg, claiming that Nintendo is planning to release an upgrade of the switch in early 2021.
The reports don't go into specifics but sight that Nintendo is targeting increased computing power and 4k visuals with the new device.
Rumors of a new switch have been circulating for years, but the details have always been scarce.
Audible, the Amazon owned online audio book and podcast platform gave users on a budget a bit more wiggle room with its newest subscription tier, audible plus the new $8.
a month plan will include access to more than 11,000 titles Including audible originals, audiobooks and podcasts.
audibles existing entry level subscription plan will also get a new name.
Audible Premium Plus it's $15 a month price tag will stay the same.
And finally, TickTock head Kevin Mayer has left the company after three months.
Mayor made the decision after the President's threat to ban tik tok unless it was bought out by a US company.
Tick Tock has already seen its app banned in India, where it was highly popular.
You can stay up to date with the latest visiting team
