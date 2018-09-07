CNET
Unhosted
9 games we want to see on Nintendo Switch
Here are our picks for games we'd like to see on Nintendo's new console system.
2:01
/
September 7, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for 9 games we want to see on Nintendo Switch.
Latest
Gaming videos
Unboxing the PS4 Pro 500M Edition
3:04
August 31, 2018
CNET editors unbox the limited-edition 2TB PS4 Pro! Sony is releasing this special console to celebrate selling over 500 million PlayStations...
Play video
It's probably good Xbox didn't make a VR headset
2:12
August 27, 2018
From The 3:59 show: The timing and technology wasn't just right.
Play video
Fortnite on Note 9!
1:13
August 9, 2018
Samsung's got a tiny little exclusivity window on Fortnite before it's a cross-Android beta. And anyway, you want to see Fortnite on...
Play video
Overwatch's Philadelphia Fusion's Grand Finals advice and tips
2:35
July 27, 2018
The Overwatch League's Philadelphia Fusion team talks going pro, long practices and favorite games.
Play video
Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller unboxed
1:13
July 25, 2018
Microsoft looks to reinvent the cardboard box with its new Xbox Adaptive Controller packaging.
Play video
Check out these great, cheap games for the summertime
1:35
July 24, 2018
Fortnite isn't the only game worth playing this summer.
Play video
How to make your NES, SNES Classic play even better
1:48
July 19, 2018
Nintendo's retro throwback consoles aren't perfect, but you can fix that with these cool accessories.
Play video
11 Awesome games you can finish in one night
1:47
July 11, 2018
If you like games you can finish fairly quickly, check these out.
Play video