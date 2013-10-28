Your video, "9.7-inch iPad Air is lighter, thinner, and faster "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

9.7-inch iPad Air is lighter, thinner, and faster

The iPad Air, Apple's fifth-generation iPad, weighs just 1 pound, is 7.5mm thick and boasts its new A7 processor, making it eight times faster than the iPad 4.
1:26 /
Transcript
Hi. I'm Scott Stein in San Francisco, right after the Apple iPad event and we're expecting new iPads and sure enough the large iPad has undergone a pretty big redesign. It's almost like an iPhone 5 style refinement. It's still has a 9.7-inch screen but it's been renamed the iPad Air and it is thinner and lighter than before. It's 1 pound, feels nice in the hand, it's thinner, it's kinda like a return to the feel of the iPad 2 hardware or surprisingly thin and it's even more portable than that. Inside it's got an A7 processor similar to the iPhone 5S, it's also got an M7 motion co-processor which is interesting and it also has improved FaceTime front-based camera, 5-megapixel back camera and it's got that Retina Display like before. Costs $499 for the WiFi version, 16 gigabytes, and if you wanna pay up to get the LTE version, it's $629 but what's interesting is that the LTE has been improved in this one and there's also improved WiFi as well. So, both of those antennas have been revamped in this model. It feels really nice but keep in mind that the new iPad Mini with Retina Display has similar features and a similar resolution screen, so it's gonna be interesting to see which one people pick. This certainly feels like a very light and fun, better version of the existing iPad that had been on the market. I'm Scott Stein and that's the look at the iPad Air coming out soon.

Latest Tablets videos

Video: Huawei MediaPad M5 tablets are for binge-watching fiends
Huawei MediaPad M5 tablets are for binge-watching fiends
1:19
Great screens, big speakers
Play video
Video: Tablet buying guide
Tablet buying guide
2:23
Here's what to look for when buying a tablet.
Play video
Video: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 tablet now packs bigger screen, better keyboard
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 tablet now packs bigger screen, better keyboard
1:00
Featuring a slick, new black on black design, the tablet unveiled at CES 2018 could be big competition for the Microsoft Surface.
Play video
Video: Eve V has the chops to battle the Microsoft Surface Pro
Eve V has the chops to battle the Microsoft Surface Pro
1:03
Designed by a committee, the 2-in-1 hybrid PC proves that lots of minds can think alike to make a great product.
Play video
Video: How to use an iPad in the kitchen
How to use an iPad in the kitchen
1:27
Apple's iPad -- or any tablet, for that matter -- can be a very handy kitchen assistant. Here's how to get the most out of it, and...
Play video
Video: A laptop with 20 hours of battery life? Hell, yes!
A laptop with 20 hours of battery life? Hell, yes!
1:40
These two hybrids might make you leave your charger at home.
Play video
Video: Lenovo Tab 4 is a small, affordable tablet with great battery life
Lenovo Tab 4 is a small, affordable tablet with great battery life
1:28
The 8-inch tablet also comes in a 10-inch model with long battery life.
Play video
Video: Asus ZenPad Z8s is a small tablet with cell service and great battery life
Asus ZenPad Z8s is a small tablet with cell service and great battery life
1:13
The 8-inch LTE tablet is a Verizon exclusive.
Play video