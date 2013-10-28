9.7-inch iPad Air is lighter, thinner, and faster

CNET First Look
9.7-inch iPad Air is lighter, thinner, and fasterThe iPad Air, Apple's fifth-generation iPad, weighs just 1 pound, is 7.5mm thick and boasts its new A7 processor, making it eight times faster than the iPad 4.
Transcript
Hi. I'm Scott Stein in San Francisco, right after the Apple iPad event and we're expecting new iPads and sure enough the large iPad has undergone a pretty big redesign. It's almost like an iPhone 5 style refinement. It's still has a 9.7-inch screen but it's been renamed the iPad Air and it is thinner and lighter than before. It's 1 pound, feels nice in the hand, it's thinner, it's kinda like a return to the feel of the iPad 2 hardware or surprisingly thin and it's even more portable than that. Inside it's got an A7 processor similar to the iPhone 5S, it's also got an M7 motion co-processor which is interesting and it also has improved FaceTime front-based camera, 5-megapixel back camera and it's got that Retina Display like before. Costs $499 for the WiFi version, 16 gigabytes, and if you wanna pay up to get the LTE version, it's $629 but what's interesting is that the LTE has been improved in this one and there's also improved WiFi as well. So, both of those antennas have been revamped in this model. It feels really nice but keep in mind that the new iPad Mini with Retina Display has similar features and a similar resolution screen, so it's gonna be interesting to see which one people pick. This certainly feels like a very light and fun, better version of the existing iPad that had been on the market. I'm Scott Stein and that's the look at the iPad Air coming out soon.