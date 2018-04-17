Your video, "7 Things to know about the Hulu-Spotify deal "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

How To Video

7 Things to know about the Hulu-Spotify deal

Here's the scoop on the intriguing streaming-media offer from Hulu and Spotify.
1:35 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for 7 Things to know about the Hulu-Spotify deal.

Latest Internet videos

Video: Zuckerberg gets grilled by Senators
Zuckerberg gets grilled by Senators
2:23
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gets earful from US Senators on user privacy.
Play video
Video: Facebook bans Russia's Internet Research Agency
Facebook bans Russia's Internet Research Agency
1:19
In a blog post, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his company doesn't want the Internet Research Agency using its platform "anywhere...
Play video
Video: Find out what Facebook knows about you and take action
Find out what Facebook knows about you and take action
4:05
Find out how Facebook labels you to advertisers and how to limit the data apps can access. ​
Play video
Video: Fun benefits every Amazon Prime member gets
Fun benefits every Amazon Prime member gets
2:08
Here's many of the useful things you can do with your Amazon Prime membership.
Play video
Video: Putin on election trolls, EU targets illegal online content
Putin on election trolls, EU targets illegal online content
1:32
In today's tech news, Vladimir Putin says indicted election trolls will 'never' be extradited to US and the EU sets new rules for internet...
Play video
Video: Dogecoin explained: The joke cryptocurrency worth serious money
Dogecoin explained: The joke cryptocurrency worth serious money
1:48
Such explanation! Many cryptocurrency! Wow!
Play video
Video: Chrome to auto-block some ads
Chrome to auto-block some ads
1:28
Starting Thursday, ads that don't comply with certain standards will no longer appear in Google's Chrome browser.
Play video
Video: Travel smarter using Google Flights
Travel smarter using Google Flights
2:14
Recent improvements have made an already useful tool for travelers even better. Here are seven reasons you may want to check out Google...
Play video