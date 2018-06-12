Your video, "7 Google Pixel 3 rumors you need to know"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

How To Video

7 Google Pixel 3 rumors you need to know

We've collected the rumors with the most buzz around the web.
1:51 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]

Latest Mobile videos

Video: The Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact is the best small Android phone around
The Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact is the best small Android phone around
1:29
It's packed with power, a great camera and you can type on it with just one hand.
Play video
Video: Cameo offers personalized video shout-outs from the sort-of famous
Cameo offers personalized video shout-outs from the sort-of famous
2:36
This startup lets you get video messages from YouTubers, Real Housewives and others.
Play video
Video: Xiaomi Mi 8 is the latest Android notch phone
Xiaomi Mi 8 is the latest Android notch phone
1:04
The latest midrange phone from Xiaomi boasts dual 12-megapixel rear cameras and uses iPhone X-style gestures.
Play video
Video: BlackBerry Key2: CNET editors react
BlackBerry Key2: CNET editors react
4:50
The newest BlackBerry phone packs a better physical keyboard, but is that something people want in 2018? For more info, check out CNET's...
Play video
Video: BlackBerry Key2 adds a better keyboard
BlackBerry Key2 adds a better keyboard
1:30
Larger keys, quicker shortcuts and a dual camera: BlackBerry's second ode to keyboard lovers is here.
Play video
Video: Apple needs you to turn off your iPhone (but not too much)
Apple needs you to turn off your iPhone (but not too much)
2:40
New iOS 12 tools can help with screen addiction. But they're here to save the iPhone, not you.
Play video
Video: The Moto Z3 Play throws in an extra battery for $499
The Moto Z3 Play throws in an extra battery for $499
1:39
Motorola's modular phone has become a midrange device
Play video
Video: WatchOS 5 updates the Apple Watch with Walkie-Talkie app
WatchOS 5 updates the Apple Watch with Walkie-Talkie app
1:40
The latest Apple Watch operating system brings new workout features and the ability to send short audio messages to friends.
Play video