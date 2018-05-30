Your video, "The 7 best phones with dual rear cameras"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

How To Video

The 7 best phones with dual rear cameras

The trend isn't completely ubiquitous yet, but it's well on its way. Here are some of the best out there.
2:10 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]

Latest Mobile videos

Video: Quick fixes for iPhone problems
Quick fixes for iPhone problems
1:08
Three of the most common iPhone problems and how to solve them.
Play video
Video: Find cheap filler items to get free Amazon shipping
Find cheap filler items to get free Amazon shipping
1:37
Amazon offers free shipping for orders over $25, but what if your order is just under the magic number? This site can help you top...
Play video
Video: Get to know the new AI-powered Google News app
Get to know the new AI-powered Google News app
2:09
The app replaces the Google Play Newsstand app on iOS and Android and is rolling out to users now.
Play video
Video: 3 ways to send money to friends
3 ways to send money to friends
1:06
Venmo, Zelle and Facebook: Which one will get your money there fastest and which one is most convenient to use to split the bill?
Play video
Video: Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot can run, not just backflip
Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot can run, not just backflip
3:27
Boston Dynamics released new video of their Atlas two-legged robot running and jumping.
Play video
Video: Microsoft launches new app to better share Windows on iOS and Android
Microsoft launches new app to better share Windows on iOS and Android
3:34
At Microsoft Build, the company reveals a new tech to allow you to access your phone from within Windows so you can send and receive...
Play video
Video: Best options to replace your iPhone battery
Best options to replace your iPhone battery
1:45
Do you have an aging iPhone with a dying battery? Here are some helpful ways to get it replaced.
Play video
Video: T-Mobile, Sprint make $26B deal to merge
T-Mobile, Sprint make $26B deal to merge
1:38
The two wireless carriers want to join forces to take on AT&T and Verizon. The future for customers is a bit fuzzy at this point.
Play video