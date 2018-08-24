Your video, "6 smart smoke detectors for a safer home"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

How To Video

6 smart smoke detectors for a safer home

These app-enabled devices might offer extra peace of mind.
1:35 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for 6 smart smoke detectors for a safer home.

Latest Smart Home videos

Video: An easy, DIY screen-cleaning spray
An easy, DIY screen-cleaning spray
1:00
Make this chemical-free antibacterial spray with a few household ingredients.
Play video
Video: How to choose the right headphones
How to choose the right headphones
1:19
There are so many types of headphones...which ones are right for you?
Play video
Video: What's the best way to pack your clothes? 3 methods, tested
What's the best way to pack your clothes? 3 methods, tested
1:54
It's folding vs. rolling vs. packing cubes. Which method will win?
Play video
Video: 4 features every smart bed needs
4 features every smart bed needs
1:41
Shopping for a smart bed? Here are the top four things to look for.
Play video
Video: 6 cheap ways to make your home smarter
6 cheap ways to make your home smarter
1:47
Check out these budget-friendly buys to make your home smarter in no time.
Play video
Video: 10 best smart home gadgets for newbies
10 best smart home gadgets for newbies
2:12
The smart home has never been more accessible, so what's the best place to start?
Play video
Video: Your guide to buying the right smart lock
Your guide to buying the right smart lock
1:43
Here's what you need to know to choose the right smart lock for you.
Play video
Video: Despite Alexa, GE's Scan-to-Cook microwave isn't very smart
Despite Alexa, GE's Scan-to-Cook microwave isn't very smart
2:09
Both the app and the Scan-to-Cook feature feel as though they're still in beta.
Play video