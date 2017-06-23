6 cool things you can do with Bixby Voice

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
6 cool things you can do with Bixby VoiceWe take Samsung's Galaxy S8 assistant for a spin.
Transcript
Hi, Bixby. Bixby Voice. This is the software for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 plus that let's you use your voice to do things instead of typing and tapping. You can wake it by pressing and holding the Bixby button on the side or use the wake word. We got a chance to try out an early version of Bixby voice and found some pretty useful things that you can do. You can think of it a little like the iPhone Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon's Alexa, but Bixby voice is different because it's really focused on things that you do on the phone without messing with a whole lot of screens, not on Internet search. Here we take a look at some of the things you can do. You can turn on the flashlight. Hey [INAUDIBLE], turn on the flash light. [MUSIC] Make a call on speaker phone. Call Lexie in speaker phone. [MUSIC] HI, Bixby, take a selfie. [MUSIC] Post a picture. Post it to Facebook with a caption here we go. [MUSIC] We're gonna use your photos. Take all the pictures I took today and put it in a folder called San Francisco. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Remember where I parked my car. Customize your favorite commands. If you need a little extra inspiration Bigbsy Voice shows you more that you can do with Bigsby on your phone. But it also promises to learn your behavior over time. And pick up extra tricks after it becomes available to all Galaxy S8 users. [BLANK_AUDIO]