Unhosted
6 best wearables to buy now
Here's our top picks of smartwatches and trackers currently out there right now.
1:44
/
October 10, 2017
Transcript
Latest
Wearable Tech videos
Pixel Buds first hands-on
1:45
October 6, 2017
CNET's Sean Hollister tries the Pixel Buds, Google's first wireless headphones. They'll cost $159 this November.
Play video
Apple Watch Series 3 LTE review: 3 ways to make it better
5:43
September 29, 2017
The Apple Watch Series 3 LTE isn't for everyone, but if you use it to its fullest, it's going to be great. We've got three ways Apple...
Play video
Apple Watch as phone: living off the Watch Series 3
3:06
September 22, 2017
The Apple Watch is not exactly an iPhone, but it is a little bit of one.
Play video
7 best headphones you can buy now
1:53
September 14, 2017
Check out our picks for best-in-class headphones.
Play video
Up close with Apple Watch Series 3
0:57
September 12, 2017
Scott Stein tries on the new Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity built in.
Play video
Apple Watch Series 3: Hands-on
1:01
September 12, 2017
CNET's David Katzmaier gets an early hands-on with the Apple Watch Series 3 from the Apple Event.
Play video
Apple Watch Series 3 lets you make calls, stream music sans iPhone
2:26
September 12, 2017
Apple's third-generation smartwatch has a cellular connection, so you can make calls and stream music without your iPhone nearby.
Play video
Nokia's Steel watch is an undercover fitness tracker
2:01
September 11, 2017
It's not as fully featured as most other wearables, but it's something you could actually wear to dinner.
Play video