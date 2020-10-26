5G: The next five years

It is finally here 5G, one of the most promising new technologies is now in the hands in the pockets of you and me and millions of people like us.
But the technology well, it's kind of questionable CNET sent reporters out to every major city in the United States and we found that the technology is Cool, but it's not quite here.
Okay, so now what?
[BLANK_AUDIO]
For C/NET my name is Dan Patterson and we are talking to today Dan Rodriguez.
He is the corporate Vice President and General Manager The network platforms group at the Intel Corporation.
Dan, let's talk about the future of wireless technology and 5g.
Let's start with some foundational definitions.
We've all heard about 5g but it's probably a pretty misunderstood phrase in technology.
So What is it and why do I care?
Yeah, so I think first thing is is that they're, we're all consumers and then many of us are in the world of business.
So I think from a consumer perspective 5G is obviously in The next standard in wireless technology and as a promise to deliver faster data rates and really more capacity on the network, which is great for everybody because all of us enjoy, watching videos, doing digital streaming services, etc.
But I think one of the things that really has a lot of buzz in the industry and amongst all of us is what can what can 5g deliver beyond just these traditional Consumer Services.
Many people are touting, 5g and me in particular, as well as others are expecting 5g to build deliver all sorts of new business outcomes across a wide Variety of vertical markets and that's because 5g promises lower latency.
So it could tackle perhaps some industrial use cases as an example, or it can also tackle, more use cases that need more bandwidth.
So things like colour Content distribution, as well as many other different vertical markets.
So I would think about 5G as tackling course Consumer Services, but also really helping the industry deliver better business outcomes, supporting a wide variety of markets.
You know, I think it's the business services and real b2b tech.
That's where 5G could really shine but because It's going to be in our pockets very soon.
Let's start with consumers.
How might 5g transform my experience with a smartphone or mobile device?
Yeah, I think that the highest level, and when you're doing everything from perhaps cloud gaming to streaming videos, the time taken to be able to do those services will cut down dramatically as well as When you think about latency sensitive applications like cloud gaming, that's probably the best one is your overall quality of experience will be better on a 5G network.
So a lot of people have
Kind of an understanding that the quality of experience will improve but it's not really here yet.
Can you help us understand, why is 5G not really living up to the promises for consumers yet?
I think what you're seeing is that obviously when you when you think about rolling out a new wireless networking a new standard, it does take time to roll out those networks.
In addition to this, you need all the consumers to have the devices.
And then you need the network infrastructure to be built out to be able to deliver those services really seamlessly.
So I do think that that's, you know, that that that kind of process takes time.
But I do believe the industry is on track to deliver, you know, really strong services to start with consumers, but then also there's business services.
A little bit more long term, but something that I'm definitely excited about.
Yeah, me too.
I think business services are kind of fascinating because if you think about the things that even LTE and LTE enabled or broadband internet Kind of shaped the web we have today and 5G could be similar for the future.
So tell me some of those verticals, of those business verticals that will really be affected by 5G.
Yeah.
When you think about 5G, I think I'm gonna harken back to kind of you brought up LTE, let's talk about LTE just for a second and what we laid as a foundation and how that'll help, vertical markets in the future.
So essentially during the latter half of LTE, we started as really a network community.
It really is an industry driving what Intel and others would term is network transformation.
And that really what that means is that we are driving the market.
To use more Software Defined more agile and scalable infrastructure kind of infrastructure that's very similar to what you'd find in a data center or cloud meaning moving to more general purpose servers.
And essentially, with that foundation in that the later stars lt and then that foundation of the way to design that network going into 5g that foundation can enable, These conservation buyers and really other floats in the ecosystem deliver all sorts of amazing services.
So that could be anything from industrial factory floor.
So you can think about how you could utilize either a private 5g network, a network utilizing unlicensed spectrum, perhaps as another example to really connect up robotics using.
Cellular technology instead of wires cutting that sum down that some of that complexity, and this can be done to build support safety measures or things like defect detection, and industrial is just one example.
There's other examples I can think about smart venues and all that content flying around venues.
There's examples there that gonna happen and then of course, in cities as cities are looking to implement, more safety measures as well reducing traffic congestion.
So you can see how 5g with low latencies could support Some of those services as well.
I feel like in business tech, we've been hearing about 5G coming for a long time, several years.
Is there a reason that there has been kind of this extended hype cycle and these delays in the rollout of the technology?
I think they're essentially I don't know, if I would call a delay of the technology.
I would just say that I agree with you 100% there is an extended hype cycle on this.
If you go I think it's I think if you go to M WC no back, since like maybe 2015 2016.
We've been all hyping this technology.
And I think that the reason for it is is that The way we view it is this is really the first standard that can truly converge is compute and communications to deliver a network that's capable of not only doing those kind of network services the higher bandwidth.
The greater capacity but again, tapping into lower latency digital support segments such as in industrial and also combining that with you know, higher bandwidth to help with you know, things like CD ends and all sorts of content distribution so I think it was just that kind of game changing it you know, aim of 5g you know, different business outcomes.
Versus just kind of consumer services that got the hype cycle up kind of so early in the game.
All right, Dan helped me understand lant the future for me as a consumer before we look at businesses consumer layout the next one year and five years of 5g, where am I Next fall, and where am I five years from now as a consumer with this technology?>> Well, I think, you know, if you look at next fall on, that's where I would expect there's going to be a strong proliferation of really 5g devices out there and I'm truly excited about that, as well as strong proliferation of a 5g network.
So I think you're going to start to see kind of significant ramp of improvement.
In quality of experience, really in that timeframe, and then of course, the longer it goes, the more robust these networks are gonna be and the more consistent overall experiences you're gonna get across, wide variety of networks globally.
I'm not just talking about.
The US here.
So I think, that's where we're going.
And if you look at past cycles of rolling out standards, it does take a few years.
It's not it doesn't.
This isn't something that just gets rolled out, and turn on like a light switch.
If you could leave us with one final prediction, tell us where business is going to be with this technology in the next 36 to 72 months.
Yeah.
So when you look at the the overall business landscape I do in the next 36 to 72 months it gave me kind of a long time horizon there So I do think if you look at what I was talking about with respect to business services and really in conjunction with edge build out, I think in the next couple years, you're gonna end up seeing a lot of different trials and proof of concepts and maybe some earlier deployments, a cost cross industrial, retail, smart venues, smart cities.
But then that 36 month period, that's where you're gonna start to see a much stronger, Commercialization of the technology and really delivering more and more business outcomes.
And I'm really excited because I do think that Intel and the wide ecosystem that and partners that we really partner with, I have a big role to play.
Because I do know if you're trying to deliver a network that's going to tackle Consumer Services, plus a wide variety of business services.
It needs to be built with the ground up with very standard base.
Open platforms to be able to handle that plethora of different types of services that are gonna be running across.
And, I'm truly excited to collaborate with the industry here.
And I look forward to chatting with you in the future Dan and we can talk about how these predictions came true.
Up Next
Finding meaning in 2020 with Clouds director Justin Baldoni
19:48
The 5G iPhone may not make 5G an overnight sensation
20:50
Vuzix CEO gives a sneak peek at AR glasses you might never detect
16:22
A roadmap for AR and VR to achieve a breakthrough
16:23
5G report card: Is it time to get it yet?
17:32
Now What: How smarter EVs could be range anxiety's cure
10:16
Here's how the pandemic is changing how we shop online
9:29
For November's election, make a plan to vote
24:55
Here's how Amazon plans to make cloud gaming a reality