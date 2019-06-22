5G iPhones in 2020, Pixel 4 leak

[MUSIC]
This is CNET and and here are the stories that matter this week.
While we're still over a year away from the iPhone's Apple will release in 2020, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says next year's line-up will apparently include a 5.4 inch and 6.7 inch high-end models with Qualcomm 5G chips inside Though a lower end 6.1 inch model will likely be locked into just 4G.
Of course, Apple hasn't even announced 2019's new phones, though we're not expecting any of them to have 5G.
Facebook has announced a new cryptocurrency called Libra that's designed to be a global digital coin.
It's not Facebook's cryptocurrency per se iIt's just a project that Facebook has cofounded.
The Libra Association says the purpose of Libra is to empower the billions of people who do not have normal bank accounts.
There's a lot to unpack about it, so check out CNET's complete breakdown.
Finally Google's next phone, the Pixel 4, has been leaked months ahead of schedule.
In an unusual move, the leak came from Google itself, with the company revealing the existence of the phone and posting images of it on the Made by Google Twitter account on June 12.
Google showed off the pixel Foursquare camera bump with a trio of cameras that have been quiet on any internal specs.
Despite the leak, it appears that Pixel 4 is still on track for an October release.
[MUSIC]
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
Apple issues recall for some MacBook Pros, Google exits tablet...
1:29
Apple and Best Buy cut a repair deal, YouTube looks to protect...
1:33
Facebook cryptocurrency revealed, Google puts $1B toward housing...
1:21
iPhones to get 5G in 2020? Instagram combatting hacked accounts
1:27
Facebook readies its own cryptocurrency, Google's Pixel 4 and...