5G Comes to Microsoft's Surface Pro 9

Oct 28, 2022 Tablets

Speaker 1: I'm right here with the new Surface Pro Nine from Microsoft. I always like the Surface Pro as a product line. It's pretty much the, the best example out there of a Windows tablet that you can add a keyboard to, to kind of have half a tablet, half a laptop, works pretty well, you know, under both of those conditions. Speaker 1: Now the interesting thing about the Surface Pro Nine is this year Microsoft is essentially forking the product [00:00:30] into two distinct variants. The mainstream Intel version, that's kind of what we're all used to, looks and feels very much like other Surface Pro products. And then there's the other version of the Surface Pro Nine, which is what I have right here. That is the one that's called the Surface Pro nine with 5g. And instead of an Intel chip inside, it's got an SQ three chip, which is something that Qualcomm developed with Microsoft for another product they used to have called the Surface Pro X. Now that has been, uh, eliminated [00:01:00] and folded into the regular pro line. So if you want something like that, old Surface Pro X, well here it is right here. It's the Surface Pro Nine with 5G. Now, because these things look the same, has very similar names, uh, and do a lot of the same things. Speaker 1: Lot of confusion there, especially when it comes to trying to figure out, uh, which features you need, how much you wanna spend, the pricing and configurations. These can get really dense. So let's dive into the prices and configuration options for the Surface Pro Nine. It starts [00:01:30] at 9 99, which sounds very reasonable. That is for the core I five regular Intel version. The, uh, s q three arm 5G version I have here that starts at 1299. But no matter how you can figure it, you always just get this in the box, the basic slate. If you want to have the other accessories that frankly you really need in order to make this work well, you gotta buy those separately. And of course there's a keyboard type cover, that's one. And there's the stylist, uh, that's another, you can buy them separately. You can buy them together. Speaker 1: I've got a [00:02:00] combo right here. This is the uh, signature type pad cover that's I think 180 bucks. And the slim pen too that is embedded in here is another 130. You can get 'em both together for 2 79. So you're adding that to your 9 99 purchase and you go like this and the very minimum you're gonna spend is close to $1,300. Uh, obviously if you want more ram, more storage, other features, uh, that's gonna cost even more. So just be prepared to spend a good deal to get the full surface [00:02:30] experience. Cuz frankly, without the keyboard cover, it's not really all that useful. The pen, the current version is the Microsoft Slim Pen too. Again, it's 130 bucks. You probably need that, but you can also get away without it if you're not an active pen user all the time. That said, for a Window stylist, I like it a lot. Speaker 1: One thing I really like about the Surface Pro line that you get with any model, no extra purchase needed, although I'm sure if they could find a way to charge you extra for it, they would. It's the kickstand that's built into the back. It goes like this, [00:03:00] it folds out to about 150 degrees. It's nice and stiff wherever you put it, it stays great for adjusting to this to different angles on the table. Doesn't make it especially lap friendly. I'm not gonna lie. You go like this, you know, it's not quite laptop like you have to really balance it on your knees. That said, I've been able to do it. Some people say it's not laughable at all. I disagree with that. You just have to be a little careful and kind of, you know, adjust on the fly as you're sitting. Now the real question you're probably asking is, which version of the Surface Pro nine [00:03:30] do I need? Speaker 1: Do I need the traditional Intel version or do I need this, uh, arm version with the SQ three that does 5g? Well, obviously if you want a machine that has built in mobile broadband 5g mobile broadband, well then obviously you're gonna want to get this one. And that's where we see Windows on Arm devices being used a lot, things that have 5G built in. Another cool thing about the 5G version is that it has some extra camera tricks built in. Uh, there's a neural processing unit, uh, that's part of the s q three trip, uh, that lets you do some [00:04:00] things that you can do on iPads and on some Macs, uh, like, uh, uh, a camera that will follow you around in the space. It it kind of automatically zooms and pans when you move around. It's got some smart blurring, uh, that looks better than the default blur in the background. Speaker 1: That happens when you're, uh, doing a Zoom video looks much more like you're actually shooting it with a real camera and just have a soft focus in the background. It also has the thing where if you're looking away, it'll make your eyes look like they're pointing at the camera. So like you're always paying attention to the video call you're [00:04:30] on even when your mind wanders. But I always find it kind of creepy, so frankly just don't use that. Now, a reason why you would not want the 5G arm version is because there are still some compatibility issues, uh, with Windows on Arm and a lot of the apps that people like to use. The surface line is, uh, pitched in part, at least at creative types and there's a native arm version of Photoshop of Lightroom, but there are not native arm versions of things like Illustrator and Premiere. Speaker 1: So if you do a lot with those kind of apps, you're probably more [00:05:00] likely gonna be on the Intel side and there's probably a performance boost to be found there as well. Another reason you might want to choose the Intel version is, uh, you might get better performance out of it. That said, when we tested this, I've got the arm version, the s Q three version. I don't have the Intel version of the Surface Pro Nine right now, but I have an Intel version of last year's Surface Pro eight, which again, is very identical in so many ways and I actually found in a lot of our benchmarks, uh, the S Q3 here did just about as well as the core I seven we [00:05:30] had in last year's Surface Pro Eight. Now that said, the Surface Pro Nine is gonna have a newer 12th generation, uh, core I series chip. Speaker 1: So you could definitely get some better performance out of that. However, Microsoft says that Battery life is gonna be better on the arm version, they say up to 19, uh, 19, 19 and a half hours, something like that. Uh, we haven't finished running battery tests on it yet and on the Intel version, maybe more like 15 hours. So there's some reasons for the Intel version. There's some reasons for the ARM version. We don't quite have the perfect mix of the two [00:06:00] of them yet. Maybe someday we'll get all these features together just in one single system. Another thing you're not gonna do a ton of on the 5G version of this is gaming. I called out the Microsoft Xbox app and it would only let me do cloud gaming. It wouldn't even let me play any of the games natively. I installed Steam, I was able to get some basic games, uh, running here on the 5G version of this. Speaker 1: But obviously this is not a gaming machine. Who is the Surface Pro Four or if you're already a Surface Pro user, at what point do you upgrade? This is so similar to last year's Surface Pro Eight, [00:06:30] especially the Intel version for the Intel version, uh, that if you've got anything recent in the surface line, I don't see a big need, uh, to upgrade. If you have an older surface or you're just looking to get into Windows tablets, well then this is still the premier example of that style of computer. I would be tempted to go with the ARM version for the better Battery life and the 5G connectivity. At the same time, I also might go with the Intel version for greater app compatibility and more power, [00:07:00] uh, and just a more traditional, you know, Windows on Intel experience. So if you wanna read my full Surface Pro Nine review, check out all our performance charts, you're gonna find the link right down below. Speaker 1: Now, my last caveat to you is you might be saying, Oh, I've been a surface user for years. Uh, I only have to buy the new tablet. I can take my old keyboard and just use it with the new surface like that and save myself 170 bucks. This is true if your previous surface was the Surface Pro [00:07:30] X, which is now discontinued, or the Surface Pro Eight, any previous generations of Surface actually use a different connection on the keyboard. So you can't actually use those with this. Uh, so if anything older than a Surface Pro Eight, you still gotta go buy a new keyboard, I think year after year. My biggest complaint about the Surface Pro is again, that they make you buy these accessories separately. When every bit of advertising, every promotional photo of a surface includes them, it shows how useful they are. So they really should throw them in the box. If you can get over that hump, [00:08:00] uh, this is still a great Windows two and one, still probably my favorite overall at this point. I'm still personally torn about whether I would go Intel or ARM slash 5g. It really depends on what you want to do with it.