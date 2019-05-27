5 reasons why fitness trackers don't guarantee you'll lose weight

[MUSIC]
These are the top five reason fitness trackers don't guarantee weight loss.
Hello everybody, like lots of people, I struggle with my weight.
These days there are so many fitness trackers out there, you'd think it'd be easy to get one and get in shape.
Seen at Scott Stein article detailing that he managed to gain 12 pounds even though he had a fitness tracker on him on the regular.
So what went wrong?
Here's what Scott found out.
At number five, they are really easy to dismiss.
Sure, you get a notification on you wrist and even on your phone.
It says, get up, complete a ring, do something.
You know it's really easy ignoring stuff.
Fitness trackers are just devices.
It is very simple to dismiss a notification and go about whatever you were doing.
Now compare that to your workout buddy or your kid reminding.
You to work out.
It's not as easy to just swipe them across the forehead and say snooze.
Number four goals might be too easy.
In Scott's case he found out that he could easily close the red activity ring on his Apple watch from his daily work commute.
He also would close the exercise rank quicker than expected.
Now why was that?
On the Apple watch, filling the exercise ring is based on heart rate.
If you cross a threshold with your heart rate, then there's progress in that ring.
Scott guesses that his exercise ring may have filled quicker because he maybe out of shape.
Scott also would fill the blue standing ring very easily.
He says he barely stands.
So all that sounds like maybe his tracker was a little lenient on measurement.
Number three.
There's a lack of coaching.
While these trackers do collect data there's a lack of actionable suggestions.
Make improvements and adjustments to get the most out of your activity.
Sometimes their suggestions like going for a walk the problem, the device is not taking into account that it may be raining or snowing.
Sometimes a device would mention to go out, but at a very late hour Tracking software may have to take into account outside factors that influence whether or not, you actually do something when you get a suggestion.
As in aside, if it is working on actionable suggestions.
And number 2, there's a lack of integration between smart devices.
There are all kinds of smart products that can create a full picture of your health.
You can have a smart scale that tells you your weight and body fat.
You can have a watch your tracker picking up your activities and heart rate throughout the day.
You can even have a smart blood pressure monitor.
The thing is, there is not a great unified app that takes advantage of creating a whole health picture of you so you can make the changes you need to drop the weight.
You'll have to piece together the data and maybe consult a professional.
To figure out what you need to do.
Maybe in the future, multiple devices will leverage AI to give you a better picture.
And coming in at number one, fitness trackers are just trackers.
Trackers in and of themselves are not motivators.
Sure, you can build a data base of what you've done.
You climbed stairs, that's great you walked for miles, that's wonderful, you box for an hour, all right.
All of that data is collected in an app, that's great right?
Here's the thing, that data is not necessarily helpful in weight loss.
No matter what, there is that [UNKNOWN] Human element.
You can look at that app data all you want That does not mean that you'll take that information and act on it tomorrow.
A tracker alone cannot create a behavioral change.
Guys, I'm not saying that fitness trackers are useless they can be great tool to see how you're progressing.
Personally, I found my best results come from when I'm competing with friends.
I you got any tips or tricks, that you use for fitness, let us know.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.
