5 of our favorite smart home products from CES 2022

Kohler's CES lineup includes a $6,235 ceiling faucet
Watch LG reveal the PuriCare AeroTower, an air purifier that can heat your room
Smart Home Alone: Automations for extra peace of mind
Echo Show 15 review: The biggest Alexa smart display ever is designed for your wall
Alexa gets new features to make it a better listener
How to pick out a robot vacuum: Find the one that fits your needs and budget
How we test all types of vacuums in our custom-built lab
Which router upgrade is right for you?
Spotty performance holds back the spiffy, new Nest Cam Indoor
CES 2022: Most impressive tech
The best TVs of CES 2022 get bigger, crazier and more expensive
5 of our favorite smart home products from CES 2022
BMW shows off color-changing car at CES 2022, E3 announces all-virtual show (again)
This VR-controlled humanoid robot could change everything
See every Razer product announced at CES 2022
The Freestyle: Samsung's new portable projector
PlayStation VR2: First look at Sony's next-generation VR system
Watch the BMW iX M60 change colors on the fly
Need an electric bike, but for snow? Check out Moonbikes
Feast your eyes on the biggest OLED TV yet: LG's all-new 97-inch G2
Hyundai's autonomous pod concepts debut at CES 2022
Asus reveals two Zenbook 14 OLED laptops at CES 2022
Garmin Venu 2 Plus is a solid fitness smartwatch
Lenovo adds a colorful second screen to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3
Flagship Lenovo Yoga 9i gets a 14-inch 4K OLED screen at CES 2022
Lenovo's Legion gaming line marches on at CES 2022
See everything ROG revealed at its CES product event
Use Microsoft 365 Apps for free right now
Track out-of-stock items with online robots
Notify When Left Behind: Never lose your AirPods again
How to win Black Friday 2021
Secret Netflix codes: Discover better streaming recommendations with this hidden trick
How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB
