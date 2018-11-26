5 best smartwatches and fitness trackers for your holiday wish list
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Ready to trade in that old analog watch for something smarter?
We've rounded up five of the best fitness trackers and smart watches no matter what your budget.
If you can make up your mind between smart watch and fitness tracker the Fitbit Charger 3 is the best of all.
It tracks all your work out outside at the gym or in the pool monitors your heart rate and displays phone notifications.
It does not have a built in GPS or music storage but it has a slimmer design last almost a week on a charge and costs less than most smart watches at a hundred and fifty dollars.
If you are an iPhone user, it doesn't get better than the Apple watch series 4. It has got a larger brighter screen, more powerful processor and added health features to help you reach your fitness goals and potentially save your life.
With the LTE fashion, you can even ditch your phone for the day and still make calls, answer texts and stream music.
The watch comes in two sizes and starts at $399.
Samsung's new Galaxy watch is a great Android alternative that you can also use phone free, and it's one of the best looking smart watches of 2018 with a rotating bezel that makes it easy to navigate it's many features.
The watch contract over 35 different activities including sleep and keeps a close eye on your stress level.
The smaller WiFi only model starts at $279.
But if you're looking for bang for your buck it's hard to beat the $79 price tag on the Amazfit Bip.
It does all the basics you'd expect from a smart watch, like notifications, GPS, and heart rate, minus music playback and mobile payments, but it can outlast pretty much every other device on this list.
You'll get anywhere from one to four weeks on a charge.
The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is a great training companion for serious runners and triathletes looking to step up their game.
Its $440 price.
Price tag is steep for a workout buddy.
But it gives you a lot more data about your run than other smart watches.
And helps you turn this information into results.
And if you need a playlist for those long runs, the Forerunner Music can store up to 500 songs and now includes Spotify compatibility.
Now you'll have a little extra help when it comes to tackling those New Year's resolutions.
Make sure to check out the full reviews of all these products and more gift guide ideas on cnet.com
Wearable TechFitbitGarminSamsungApple
Up Next
Hot tech toy trends for 2018
5:48
Best phones for the holidays 2018
2:26
Our favorite holiday gifts for under $100
2:45
Four great 2018 4K TVs for every budget
2:18
4 insanely good, amazingly cheap holiday gifts
2:06
Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber Monday