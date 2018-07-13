4DReplay could change how umpires and refs call the game

CNET News Video
4DReplay could change how umpires and refs call the gameThe video capture system offers Matrix-like replays.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Safe. That was the official call for San Francisco Giant Joe Panik, even after instant replay reviews. But that's not what the video from Korea-based 4DReplay showed. During the broadcast, after they made the call to uphold it. They showed the 4DReplay, which gave a different perspective on that play. Replay, for us, it's about making the right call and doing it as expediently as possible, and we feel like this technology enables both. The 4DReplay video is reminiscent of scenes from The Matrix. You know, we are capturing the same time, but from a different angle. So when we move from frame to frame by stitching it, it looks like you're moving around the viewing angle of the cameras. The current Major League Baseball replay system relies on feeds from up to 12 cameras. 4D Replay has 140 cameras ringing AT&T Park, including 50 trained on home plates. They're very precisely time-synced. So the frame at frame 30 at camera 1 is exactly at the same time as frame 30 at camera 100. Using customized 4k cameras and software, the video can be processed and available for the scoreboard or broadcast within 15 seconds. The company is also working on bringing interactive replays to fans' phones, and a coaching tool to teams. Now we've got 140 different perspectives that might help us develop our players as well. While several other MLB team are testing out the system, it's already being used in a variety of sports, including volleyball, figure skating, and Tae Kwon Do. So, we are talking to the league about using it as a video replay for the major league and NBA. And also NHL. And it even works for K-Pop concerts. [MUSIC]