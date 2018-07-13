Your video, "4DReplay could change how umpires and refs call the game"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

4DReplay could change how umpires and refs call the game

The video capture system offers Matrix-like replays.
1:51 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Safe. That was the official call for San Francisco Giant Joe Panik, even after instant replay reviews. But that's not what the video from Korea-based 4DReplay showed. During the broadcast, after they made the call to uphold it. They showed the 4DReplay, which gave a different perspective on that play. Replay, for us, it's about making the right call and doing it as expediently as possible, and we feel like this technology enables both. The 4DReplay video is reminiscent of scenes from The Matrix. You know, we are capturing the same time, but from a different angle. So when we move from frame to frame by stitching it, it looks like you're moving around the viewing angle of the cameras. The current Major League Baseball replay system relies on feeds from up to 12 cameras. 4D Replay has 140 cameras ringing AT&amp;T Park, including 50 trained on home plates. They're very precisely time-synced. So the frame at frame 30 at camera 1 is exactly at the same time as frame 30 at camera 100. Using customized 4k cameras and software, the video can be processed and available for the scoreboard or broadcast within 15 seconds. The company is also working on bringing interactive replays to fans' phones, and a coaching tool to teams. Now we've got 140 different perspectives that might help us develop our players as well. While several other MLB team are testing out the system, it's already being used in a variety of sports, including volleyball, figure skating, and Tae Kwon Do. So, we are talking to the league about using it as a video replay for the major league and NBA. And also NHL. And it even works for K-Pop concerts. [MUSIC]

Latest Sports videos

Video: How to stream March Madness 2018
How to stream March Madness 2018
1:49
Here's the cord-cutter's guide to watching the 2018 NCAA tourney.
Play video
Video: How to stream the Winter Olympics on any device
How to stream the Winter Olympics on any device
1:29
Three ways to catch the winter games live or on-demand from your phone, tablet, computer or even in virtual reality.
Play video
Video: Usain Bolt takes on CNET's text messaging speed challenge
Usain Bolt takes on CNET's text messaging speed challenge
12:19
The fastest man alive versus Brian Tong. He talks his love for music, DJing and his trial with German football team Borussia Dortmund...
Play video
Video: Top 5 WWE wrestlers who should face Brock Lesnar
Top 5 WWE wrestlers who should face Brock Lesnar
2:48
Rumor has it WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is headed back to the UFC. Here's who could benefit most from taking on Lesnar while...
Play video