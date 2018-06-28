CNET
Your video, "4 unexpected tricks for a better cookout"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Guide
to Smart Living
4 unexpected tricks for a better cookout
Grill like a pro, even if you're a novice, with these cooking tips.
2:09
/
June 28, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for 4 unexpected tricks for a better cookout.
Coming up next
Latest
Smart Home videos
Can a potato make your grill nonstick?
1:13
June 27, 2018
A cheap and easy way to keep food from sticking to your grill.
Play video
Netgear's Arlo Pro 2 security cameras bring HD video streaming outside
1:49
June 25, 2018
Netgear's $480 Arlo Pro 2 security cameras bring 1080p HD live streaming to the great outdoors.
Play video
See the CNET Smart Garden in action
1:40
June 17, 2018
We task smart sprinklers, cameras and lights with helping our garden grow.
Play video
6 alternatives to Apple's discontinued AirPort routers
1:46
June 3, 2018
Apple's AirPort is history, but these alternatives are worth a look as replacements.
Play video
How to prep your lawn mower for the season
2:59
May 31, 2018
Don't pay for someone to service your lawn mower, here's how to do it yourself cheaply and safely.
Play video
Pinpoint your paint colors with these connected sensors
1:50
May 31, 2018
Three tiny color sensors read wall color to find the perfect paint match.
Play video
Amazon Key in-home delivery worked much better than I expected
1:53
May 25, 2018
I didn't experience any mishaps with the Amazon Key in-home delivery service. That surprised me.
Play video
PicoBrew Pico Model C makes automatic beer brewing almost easy
3:01
May 22, 2018
The Model C is a simplified and affordable brewing robot, but it's still not a great fit for casual beer drinkers.
Play video