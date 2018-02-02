3 ways to follow the Super Bowl for free

Super Bowl
3 ways to follow the Super Bowl for freeYou don't need a cable subscription to watch the New England Patriots face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Here's how.
Transcript
[MUSIC] If you've cut the cord on cable but you just can't miss the big game, here are three ways to catch all the action from just about anywhere. To watch on the biggest screen of your house use a streaming service. YouTube TV, DirectTV Now, Playstation Vue, Sling TV and Hulu include the official network for the big game, along with other channels. You will be required to pay a monthly subscription fee, but take advantage of the free trial period to watch the game. But these services won't work on other devices, so if you're stuck watching the game on your phone, download the NFL mobile app or the Yahoo Sports app, ASAP. You'll be able to access the entire game from the palm of your hand. And if all else fails you can always follow along on social media. Twitter is your best bet for a play by play of the big game. Follow the official NFL account for all the updates, and hashtags like hashtag Super Bowl, or hashtag SB52 for all the colorful commentaries. In San Francisco, I'm Vanessa Hand Orellana with CNET for CBS news. [MUSIC]