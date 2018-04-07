CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "3 new features in iOS 11.4 "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
How
To Video
3 new features in iOS 11.4
AirPlay 2 support and Messages on iCloud are the big additions to iOS 11.4, currently available in public beta.
1:26
/
April 7, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for 3 new features in iOS 11.4.
Coming up next
10 stunning bezel-less phones to try
How to download your Facebook data
New features in Android P
4 reasons to choose Apple Maps over Google Maps
Get better battery life from the Galaxy S9, S9 Plus
Galaxy S9: Change these settings right away
Find out what Facebook knows about you and take action
5 tips to make your iPhone speakers louder
Setting up smart irrigation at the CNET Smart Home
How to watch for garden pests with a security camera
Latest
Phones videos
iPhone 8 vs. Pixel 2: Which is right for you?
2:32
March 30, 2018
The powerful and pocketable iPhone 8 and Pixel 2 are both excellent phones. But did Apple or Google make the better flagship?
Play video
Galaxy S9 Plus vs. iPhone X: Watch the cameras in action
5:16
March 30, 2018
Can the dual camera on the Galaxy S9 Plus beat the iPhone X's? We took them to Lake Tahoe, California, to find out.
Play video
Huawei P20 Pro is the first phone with 3 rear cameras
2:45
March 29, 2018
You can also get the regular Huawei P20 for less.
Play video
New features in Android P
2:17
March 29, 2018
Expect new features like improved media controls, autofill in browsers and a new way to edit screenshots when Android P is released...
Play video
Get better battery life from the Galaxy S9, S9 Plus
2:20
March 27, 2018
Looking to get a little more oomph from the battery of your Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus? These tips will get you better performance from your...
Play video
Xiaomi's gorgeous Mi Mix 2S now packs dual AI-powered cameras
1:15
March 27, 2018
The phone will be available in some international markets, but sadly, the US is not one of them.
Play video
Galaxy S9: Change these settings right away
2:53
March 23, 2018
Get the most out of your Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus right out of the box when you adjust settings for the display, home screen, battery and...
Play video
A whole lot of phone for not much cash
2:21
March 23, 2018
It's not as glitzy as the Galaxy S9, but the Honor View 10 packs a punch and doesn't ask for much in return.
Play video