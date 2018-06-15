3 cheap alternatives to the Big Four carriers

The Cheapskate
3 cheap alternatives to the Big Four carriersFed up with pricey plans? These will save you a bundle.
Transcript
Tired of paying big bucks for mobile phone service? It's time to look beyond the big four, because other carriers may be able to give you a much sweeter deal. [MUSIC] Greetings, fellow cheapskates. If your phone is unlocked and you're not stuck in a contract, you're free to take it to any carrier offering a better deal. Allow me to recommend three that aren't exactly household names, but have some of the cheapest rates around. First up, Mint Mobile. Formerly known as Mint Sim, this carrier has plans starting at just $15 per month. Including a 10 gigabyte plan that's just $25 per month. There is one small catch, though. You have to prepay for 3, 6, or 12 months in advance. But if you can swing that big lump sum up front, those amortized rates are just amazing. And there's something kind of nice about not paying a phone bill for an entire year. Next, check out TextNow, which offers two key advantages over many other carriers. First Its single line unlimited plan is one of the cheapest anywhere at $40 per month. Second, whenever you're connected to a WiFi network, TextNow routes calls and messages over that network. So if you often have trouble getting good cellular signal inside your home or office, this may be just the solution that you need. Finally if you wanna stay on Verizon's network, which is why they're regarded as the best one, check out US Mobile, the carrier let's you build a customized plan based on the amounts of minutes messages and data you actually need. For example a plan with 300 voice minutes, 300 text messages. And 5 gigabytes of high speed data would cos you just $38 per month. Now, before you switch to any new carrier, make sure it offers all the same features as the one you're leaving behind. For example, not all of these smaller carriers include things like mobile hotspot and visual voicemail. The important thing to remember is that an unlocked, contract-free phone is your ticket to shop around. So if you're not happy with one carrier after a month or two, move onto another.