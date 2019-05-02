The Apple Core

2019 iPhones could bring back Touch ID, and AirPods 3 coming soon

Transcript
Transcription not available for 2019 iPhones could bring back Touch ID, and AirPods 3 coming soon.
Tech IndustryEarningsTim CookApple

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

How Facebook Dating works

3:59

Wall Street loves Apple's lackluster earnings

1:46

Facebook's Portal goes international and gets new app

2:24

Facebook's F8 developers conference highlights

9:17

Zuckerberg gives a first look at redesigned Facebook desktop and mobile apps

3:23

New ways to spend money on Instagram

2:33

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

AutoComplete: Tesla's Model 3 gets right-hand drive soon, will go on sale in UK

1:24

3 ways to get your lights to turn on when you get home

2:13

Google introduces autodelete privacy feature, a Huawei 5G 8K TV?

1:25

What to expect in iOS 13, and a 5G iPhone could be closer

7:30

How Facebook Dating works

3:59

How to clean your phone (and things to never do)

2:34

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

We took Oculus Quest on vacation

5:18

iPhone XR and XS: 6-month check-in

6:24

Our Galaxy Fold didn't break. Here's what's good and bad

10:12

Razer makes its Blade Pro gaming laptop future-ready

1:34

Asus updates every gaming laptop it can think of

1:51

Roav Bolt puts the power of Google Assistant in your car

2:04

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

3 ways to get your lights to turn on when you get home

2:13

How to clean your phone (and things to never do)

2:34

How to tell if your food is safe to eat

2:14

How to find your lost Android phone

3:01

How to post to Instagram from a computer

1:48

Install the Ring Video Doorbell 2 in a flash

1:27