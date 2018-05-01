Usability

The Nest Learning Thermostat and the Ecobee4 are tied for usability. Both thermostats are easy to install and are great ways to smarten your home's climate control. Helpful apps let you customize your temperature settings or control them remotely, and these smart thermostats detect when you're away for maximum energy savings.

Features

The Ecobee4 is the clear winner for features, with more smart-home integrations than any Nest thermostat. It works with Apple HomeKit and boasts a built-in Amazon Alexa speaker. Nest is still playing catch-up, adding remote temperature sensors this year, something Ecobee has offered for a while. Otherwise, Nest isn't far behind. The Nest Learning Thermostat works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Wink and more.

Performance

These two thermostats are great performers, but Nest takes the win with Family Accounts that can tell which family member is home or away. While the Ecobee4 does have that integrated Alexa speaker, it doesn't include Amazon's Echo Spatial Perception (ESP) feature. That means it will answer your command even if another Echo device is nearby.

Design

Nest and Ecobee4 are both good looking, easy-to-read thermostats. Nest's signature round design hasn't changed much over the years. The Ecobee4 brings subtle changes like the addition of a blue Alexa indicator at the top of the thermostat. Which one has the best design depends on your personal style preferences.

Overall

The competition is close, and both thermostats are excellent ways to smarten your climate control. By way of features and integrations (like a built in Amazon Alexa speaker and HomeKit compatibility), the Ecobee4 edges out Nest for the best smart thermostat available today.