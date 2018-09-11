JBL Link View VS Lenovo Smart Display 10
Google Assistant has two alternatives to the Amazon Echo Show. Both are pretty great, but which one is better?
The JBL Link View sounds great playing music, particularly with bass-heavy tracks. Thanks to Google Assistant, the Link View works best as a kitchen assistant, with a great guided recipe system, an attractive touchscreen and a knack for multitasking.
You can't adjust the EQ settings of the music. It can be a pain to scroll through content with your voice. You can only make video calls with Google Duo.
The JBL Link View is worth the price if you want a capable kitchen helper that can blast your music while you work.
Overview
The Lenovo Smart Display is a great kitchen assistant with an elegant design and a high-resolution touchscreen. It multitasks well, responds quickly to both touch and voice commands, and offers a rich, personalized home screen and a customizable ambient mode.
I'd like the screen to do more when you play games or listen to music. You're limited to Google Duo for making voice calls. Scrolling through content with your voice can be tedious.
If you'd like visual recipe help in the kitchen, the Lenovo Smart Display performs that task exceedingly well and everything else well enough that it deserves your consideration.