Features

Facebook's emphasis on video calling means that most of the Portal's feature are, well, tied to video calling. You also have to be a Facebook Messenger user to use the Portal. The Google Home Hub, in contrast, is a more multifunctional device that cleverly manages smart-home control along with recipe browsing, video playing, photo gallery viewing and much more.

Usability

The Facebook Portal isn't difficult to use, but it certainly could be better. Its support for Alexa and "Hey Portal" commands make it confusing to know when to use which voice assistant. Google's compact Home Hub is responsive and simple to use with Google Assistant commands.

Design

The Facebook Portal is a larger device with a 10.1-inch screen compared to the Home Hub's 7-inch screen. The Home Hub's fabric stand gives it a definite edge over the Portal.

Performance

Neither device particularly excels when it comes to sound quality. Use both as background rather than full-volume entertainment speakers.

Overall

Facebook's Portal has more limitations than the Home Hub. It might be a good choice for Facebook Messenger users looking for a dedicated video-calling device, but folks looking for more variety from a smart display should look to the Google Home Hub (unless they want a built-in camera, since the Home Hub doesn't have one).