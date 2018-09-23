Apple HomePod VS Google Home Max
Apple's $349 HomePod has excellent bass and consistently superior sound quality across a wide variety of music genres. The speaker is easy to set up and Siri can hear you from across a room.
You’re stuck with Apple-only audio services when using voice commands and the HomePod only works on iOS. Siri and HomeKit lack the polish and device compatibility of Alexa and Google Assistant.
Apple's HomePod doesn't match the features offered on Alexa and Google Assistant speakers. But if you’re an iPhone user who prizes sound quality above all, you should seriously consider this speaker.
Overview
The Google Home Max builds the convenience of Google Assistant into a plus-size speaker that can fill a room with excellent sound. The microphones respond well, even when you're blasting music.
The sound can be a little too revealing, and guitar lines in particular can sound a little too piercing for comfort. If you mainly want background music, you should spend half as much on the Sonos One.
Although too expensive for mass appeal, the Google Home Max is the best-sounding smart speaker yet.
Videos / Photos
|Speaker System
|6 microphones array, low-frequency calibration microphone
|Integrated Components
|Chromecast, ambient light sensor, microphone, orientation sensor
|active
|Amplification Type
|active
|2-way
|Crossover Channel Qty
|2-way
|integrated
|Audio Amplifier
|integrated
|wireless
|Connectivity Technology
|wired, wireless
|next track, play/pause, previous track, volume
|Controls
|play/pause, volume
|Audio System
|AAC, AIFF, Apple Lossless, FLAC, HE-AAC v1, MP3, MP3 VBR, WAV, protected AAC
|Audio Formats
|FLAC, HE-AAC, LC-AAC+, MP3, OPUS, Vorbis, WAV
|smart speaker
|Type
|smart speaker
|Power Device
|AC 100 - 240 V
|Nominal Voltage
|AC 100 - 240 V
|50 - 60 Hz
|Frequency Required
|50/60 Hz
|Integrated power supply
|Power Source
|AC power adapter
|Header
|Apple
|Brand
|Apple
|Product Line
|HomePod
|Model
|Home Max
|1
|Packaged Quantity
|1
|Network & Internet Multimedia
|Bluetooth 5.0, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|Connectivity Interfaces
|Bluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|Apple Music
|Internet Streaming Services
|Chromecast, Google Play Music, Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, YouTube MUSIC, iHeartRadio
|Miscellaneous
|white
|Color
|charcoal
|white
|Color Category
|black
|Speaker System Details
|Smart, Bluetooth
|Speaker Type
|Bluetooth, Smart
|Driver Details (1st speaker)
|tweeter, woofer
|Speaker Type
|smart speaker
|tweeter driver, woofer driver
|Driver Type
|tweeter driver, woofer driver
|1, 7
|Driver Qty
|2
|4 m
|Driver Diameter
|0.7 m, 4.5 m
|102 mm
|Driver Diameter (metric)
|114 mm, 18 mm
|Internet of Things (IoT)
|Yes
|Internet of Things (IoT) Compatible
|Yes
|Apple HomeKit
|Platform
|Belkin WeMo, Nest, SmartThings
|cloud
|Communications Type
|cloud
|WiFi
|Communications Technology
|WiFi
|Siri
|Intelligent Assistant Compatible
|Google Assistant
|direct
|Voice Controlled
|direct
|Dimensions & Weight
|6.8 in
|Height
|7.5 in
|5.51 lbs
|Weight
|11.68 lbs