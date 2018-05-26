Amazon Echo VS Google Home

Design

Both the Echo and the Home have slick designs. The Google Home attempts to blend in a little more, but it looks like a can of air freshener. The 2017 Echo is compact and elegant.

Features

Google's done an admirable job of catching the Google Home up to the Echo. At this point, their feature lists are comparable, but the Echo still has more.

Performance

Both hear you well and respond accurately to most of your commands, but the 2017 Echo is $30 less.

Sound quality

The Home sounds more natural at a moderate volume and has a little more bass than the Echo. Neither will suit audiophiles, but both will do just fine for casually listening to music.

Overall

The battle is close as both smart speakers have a ton of features, but Amazon's Echo line still wears the crown.