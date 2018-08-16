Features

The Echo Show offers all of the functionality of Amazon's assistant Alexa. The Lenovo Smart Display makes use of the Google Assistant. Alexa works with a few more smart-home devices than Google Assistant, but Lenovo's Display makes controlling them easier. You can also watch YouTube videos on the Lenovo Smart Display, and it's better at showing you directions and interacting with your calendar.

Usability

The Echo Show has a "Tap to Alexa" mode for those with hearing or speech impairments, but the Lenovo Smart Display excels at recipe assistance, personalized responses and multitasking, making it a better sous chef and personal assistant.

Design

This category isn't close. The Lenovo Smart Display looks elegant and refined. The bamboo back of the 10-inch version resembles a cutting board, while the gray back of the 8-inch model is unassuming and simple. The Amazon Echo Show is bulky and dull. It resembles an outdated TV from the '90s.

Performance

The Lenovo Smart Display sounds fine if you want to listen to music while you cook, and it'll hear most of your commands clearly, but Alexa and the Echo Show win this one. The Show has better, more powerful speakers and mics that can pick up your voice from further away and over more background noise.

Overall

Even though the Amazon Echo Show has slightly more powerful speakers and better microphones, the Lenovo Smart Display is clearly the better option if you want a smart speaker with a screen. Lenovo and Google Assistant use the screen to great effect at a number of different tasks, and it excels at recipe assistance in particular. The Echo Show is good at a lot of things, but it's not great at anything.