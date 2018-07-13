Amazon Cloud Cam VS Nest Cam Indoor

Features

Both the Amazon Cloud Cam and the Nest Cam Indoor have excellent 1080p HD live streaming, but the Cloud Cam's free 24-hour clip storage and lower overall price sets it apart.

Usability

Both cameras have simple, intuitive apps that guide you through a fast setup process. That ease of use holds up after your device is installed, too. You won't have to spend a ton of time searching through the app for the specific setting you need -- it's all right there.

Design

The Amazon Cloud Cam has a simple white finish and a base that's pretty easy to move around to achieve an optimal angle. But the Nest Cam Indoor is more solidly made -- and you can detach the camera from its magnetic base if you want to mount it to a wall instead of setting it on a table.

Performance

Both the Cloud Cam and the Nest Cam Indoor deliver crisp 1080p HD video streaming and quickly send alerts when they detect motion.

Overall

The Amazon Cloud Cam and the Nest Cam Indoor are great cameras, but you can't beat the Cloud Cam's free cloud storage and lower price.