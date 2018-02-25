ZTE's low-priced midrange Blade V9 phone could hint at carrier deals to come

Mobile World Congress 2018
ZTE's low-priced midrange Blade V9 phone could hint at carrier deals to comeIt's not available in the US yet, but it shows what you could expect for under $300.
Transcript
If you wanna know the future of budget phones, sometimes you have to look overseas. The ZTE Blade 9 is a phone coming to Europe, Latin America and Asia, but not the U.S. It might be a preview, though, of character variations coming in the future. At roughly under $300, it has an 18 9 aspect ratio 5.7 inch full HD screen, improved dual rear cameras, and a good looking design with reduced bezels. The Blade V9 has a Snapdragon M450 processor. ZTE promises a pretty clean version of Android. Android on the larger blade V9 and smaller, 5.5 inch blade V9 Vita, which might roll in around $200. [MUSIC] The main cameras, at 16 mega pixels on the V9 and 13 on the V9 Vita handle most photo and video needs. The secondary 5 megapixel or on the Vita 2 megapixel camera And all extra picture data and AR effect accuracy. The phones are face detection for unlocking too, but have finger print sensors on the back. Battery capacities are both at 3,100 milliamp. And yes they both Both have headphone jacks and micro USB charge ports. They look sleek and pretty premium. If you see one in the store, it may have a different design, but it's a sign that tomorrow's budget phones are going to keep improving fast.