Your video, "Your guide to buying the right smart lock "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Buying guide

Your guide to buying the right smart lock

Here's what you need to know to choose the right smart lock for you.
1:43 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Smart locks can actually add a lot of convenience to your home. Things like, unlocking the door hands free, or letting people into your home if they just need to walk your dog or deliver a package. Another thing they can do is trigger scenes. So when you unlock your door at the end of the day, it can also change your lights and your thermostat to welcome you home. Smart locks come in two main varieties. The first is bluetooth and bluetooth works just like it does with your phone. It connects to the lock and it works in a short range. So maybe 50 or 100 feet but beyond that you're really not going to have any access. You can extend it with a WiFi module but that's often an added accessory and an added cost. The second kind of smart lock is Z Wave or Zigby. Now that's gonna require a hub that's also connected to your router, but once that's setup you can control your lock with voice assistance, and connect it to other smart home devices. You'll also be able to lock and unlock your door remotely. So there are a couple different ways that you can put a smart lock on your door. The first is retrofit and models like August or Quickset Convert are good examples of that. You don't have to replace your existing deadbolt or change your keys. You can just attach it to the back of the door. There's also completely keyless models like the Quickset Opsidian that are just a touch screen deadbolt. And then there are some kind of in the middle where you have a touchscreen keypad and a key, so you've got a lot of options. For the most part, smart locks are as secure as a regular deadbolt. The deadbolt hardware is graded the same, and it has pretty much the same physical ability. As long as you're keeping your wi-fi password secure and updating your software like you should, there really Really shouldn't be any major issues. Deciding if you really need a smart lock comes down mostly just to preference. If you like the idea of having remote access, being able to check if you locked your door and letting people in when you're not home, smart locks are a way to do that. [MUSIC]

Latest Smart Home videos

Video: Garadget adds simple smarts to your garage door
Garadget adds simple smarts to your garage door
1:18
This $89 garage door controller adds voice control and remote access smarts to your existing garage door opener.
Play video
Video: Your guide to creating a smart home
Your guide to creating a smart home
1:51
Overwhelmed by smart home gadgets? We're here to help.
Play video
Video: Canary's View security system has a low price, high fees
Canary's View security system has a low price, high fees
1:30
The $99 Canary View security system charges you for simple stuff, like two-way talk.
Play video
Video: The problem with voice recognition: It's shite being Scottish
The problem with voice recognition: It's shite being Scottish
1:58
Are Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant up to the challenge of an extremely Scottish accent? Only one way to find out...
Play video
Video: Garager keeps watch over your garage
Garager keeps watch over your garage
1:24
Spy on your garage with this $129 camera and garage door controller.
Play video
Video: The Purifry lets you air-fry your food on a budget
The Purifry lets you air-fry your food on a budget
1:05
The Black & Decker Purifry kitchen air-fryer costs less but still cooks crispy, tasty food.
Play video
Video: Amazon buys Ring
Amazon buys Ring
1:25
Reuters says Amazon will acquire Ring for over $1 billion, but watchdogs are worried the purchase could suffocate the smart doorbell...
Play video
Video: Paragon Mat makes pan cooking easy
Paragon Mat makes pan cooking easy
2:01
The Paragon Mat is the latest addition to the Paragon Induction Cooking System, a countertop appliance that lets you set exact cooking...
Play video