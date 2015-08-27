You'll barely notice you're holding this Samsung tablet

CNET First Look
You'll barely notice you're holding this Samsung tabletThe Galaxy Tab S2 is the company's thinnest and lightest tablet to date.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Samsung's latest tablets are so light and thin, you might even forget you're holding onto one. The Galaxy Tab S2 comes in two sizes. There's a large 9.7 inch model, which is also available in an LP version, and a smaller 8 inch model. Both are incredibly light weight and skinny, making them comfortable to hold and easy to carry around. The super AMOLED display is one of the best features. It's incredibly sharp and colorful and, with a 4 by 3 aspect ratio, the screen also works great for reading and surfing the Web. Both tablets have 32 gigabytes of internal storage which is more than enough space for a few movies, but it also packs a micro-sd card slot for more if you need. Running an OptiCore processor and 3 gigabytes of RAM, it's speedy enough to take full advantage of the Multi Window function or the Quick Connect feature which lets you mirror the tablet screen to your Samsung TV. Available in black, white, and gold, the wi-fi only model of the 9.7 inch starts at $499. And the 8 inch model starts at $399. Pre-orders are available now and expect the tablets to hit the store on September third. For c-net, I'm Diamara Blanco and this has been a first look at the Samsung Galaxy tab S2. [MUSIC]