Your video, "You'll barely notice you're holding this Samsung tablet "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

You'll barely notice you're holding this Samsung tablet

The Galaxy Tab S2 is the company's thinnest and lightest tablet to date.
1:13 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Samsung's latest tablets are so light and thin, you might even forget you're holding onto one. The Galaxy Tab S2 comes in two sizes. There's a large 9.7 inch model, which is also available in an LP version, and a smaller 8 inch model. Both are incredibly light weight and skinny, making them comfortable to hold and easy to carry around. The super AMOLED display is one of the best features. It's incredibly sharp and colorful and, with a 4 by 3 aspect ratio, the screen also works great for reading and surfing the Web. Both tablets have 32 gigabytes of internal storage which is more than enough space for a few movies, but it also packs a micro-sd card slot for more if you need. Running an OptiCore processor and 3 gigabytes of RAM, it's speedy enough to take full advantage of the Multi Window function or the Quick Connect feature which lets you mirror the tablet screen to your Samsung TV. Available in black, white, and gold, the wi-fi only model of the 9.7 inch starts at $499. And the 8 inch model starts at $399. Pre-orders are available now and expect the tablets to hit the store on September third. For c-net, I'm Diamara Blanco and this has been a first look at the Samsung Galaxy tab S2. [MUSIC]
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2

CNET Editors' Rating

 Excellent
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S2's brilliant screen, plentiful storage capacity and slender build make it a great tablet for everyday use at home or on the go.
Read Full Review

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Latest Tablets videos

Video: Huawei MediaPad M5 tablets are for binge-watching fiends
Huawei MediaPad M5 tablets are for binge-watching fiends
1:19
Great screens, big speakers
Play video
Video: Tablet buying guide
Tablet buying guide
2:23
Here's what to look for when buying a tablet.
Play video
Video: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 tablet now packs bigger screen, better keyboard
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 tablet now packs bigger screen, better keyboard
1:00
Featuring a slick, new black on black design, the tablet unveiled at CES 2018 could be big competition for the Microsoft Surface.
Play video
Video: Eve V has the chops to battle the Microsoft Surface Pro
Eve V has the chops to battle the Microsoft Surface Pro
1:03
Designed by a committee, the 2-in-1 hybrid PC proves that lots of minds can think alike to make a great product.
Play video
Video: How to use an iPad in the kitchen
How to use an iPad in the kitchen
1:27
Apple's iPad -- or any tablet, for that matter -- can be a very handy kitchen assistant. Here's how to get the most out of it, and...
Play video
Video: A laptop with 20 hours of battery life? Hell, yes!
A laptop with 20 hours of battery life? Hell, yes!
1:40
These two hybrids might make you leave your charger at home.
Play video
Video: Lenovo Tab 4 is a small, affordable tablet with great battery life
Lenovo Tab 4 is a small, affordable tablet with great battery life
1:28
The 8-inch tablet also comes in a 10-inch model with long battery life.
Play video
Video: Asus ZenPad Z8s is a small tablet with cell service and great battery life
Asus ZenPad Z8s is a small tablet with cell service and great battery life
1:13
The 8-inch LTE tablet is a Verizon exclusive.
Play video