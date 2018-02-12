Winter Olympics hit by cyberattack, Verizon to lock phones

Tech Today
Winter Olympics hit by cyberattack, Verizon to lock phonesIn today's news, officials confirm a cyberattack on the Winter Olympics, Verizon announces plans to lock down new smartphones and leaks point to a headphone jack on the Samsung Galaxy S9.
Transcript
This is Cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. The Winter Olympics were targeted by a cyber attack during the opening ceremony last week knocking out wifi in the [UNKNOWN] Olympic stadium and bringing down the official olympic website for 12 hours. According the Reuters, officials confirmed reports of the cyber attack, but refused to comment on rumors that Russia was responsible. Speaking about the source of the attack head of communications for the International Olympics Committee Mark Adams said the IOC didn't know who was responsible but was working to make systems secure. [MUSIC] Verizon will begin locking smartphones sold to customers from spring, preventing buyers from using a SIM card from another carrier in their device. Verizon says the move is design to combat theft and fraud and will make phones exponentially less desirable to criminals. The company did not say how long the lock period would be, but the move brings Verizon inline with competitors such as AT&T and T-Mobile. And finally Samsung's galaxy S9 look set to hang onto their headphone jack. Frequent leaker, Evan Blass, shared new images of the device on Twitter, with the 3.5 mm headphone jack clearly displayed on the bottom of the phone. Rumors around the S9 are mounting ahead of its February 25 unveiling. Including reports of a new lilac purple color, and improved camera.