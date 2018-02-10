Waymo and Uber settle legal battle, Apple not worried about iOS code leak

Tech Today
Waymo and Uber settle legal battle, Apple not worried about iOS code leakIn this week's wrap-up, Uber and Waymo end their fight over trade secrets and self-driving tech. Meanwhile, crucial iOS code leaked online but Apple says it's outdated.
Transcript
This is is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. The legal battle between Uber and Alphabets Waymo is now over. The two were in courts with Waymo alleging that Uber used stolen Waymo trade secrets in Uber self-driving vehicle program. In Uber statement regarding the settlement, its CEO said, we do not believe that any trade secrets Made their way from Waymo to Uber nor do we believe that Uber has used any of Waymo's proprietary information in its self-driving technology. Uber will give Waymo a 0.34% equity stake in the company as payment, That could be worth around $245 million based on Uber's $72 billion valuation. [INAUDIBLE] [MUSIC] Source code from Apple's IOS leaked online on GitHub. The code was labeled iBoot, which loads the actually IOS operating system and essentially makes sure all software that loads on Apple's devices is secure. Apple told c|net that quote, old source code from three years ago appears to have been leaked, but by design, the security of our products doesn't depend on the secrecy of our source code, end quote. Apple also issued also a DMCA take down of the code. It have removed it, the copies of the code are still available online elsewhere. [MUSIC] Nest will no longer operate as an independent division under it's current company Alphabet. Instead, Nest will become part of Google. The combination to allow for better integration between Google's artificial intelligence tech and Nest hardware. After that news hit, Nest co-founder Matt Rogers announced he was leaving the company after the transition was complete. Rogers will be spending his time on Insight.org, a venture firm he co-founded. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with latest by downloading the CNet Tech Today app, available for iOS and Android.