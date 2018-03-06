Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket

Tech Industry
Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocketSpaceX uses a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the bus-size Spanish communications satellite, Hispasat 30W-6, into orbit high above the equator.
Transcript
T minus 2 minutes and 44 seconds, we're counting down to an on time launch, everything looks good on falcon 9, first stage propellant load liquid oxygen has just completed. Second stage is ramping up, the strong back has moved away, the degree and a half from the falcon nine. We're getting ready to pressurize for flight, the next activity at at t minus 1 minute The flight computer on the Falcon 9 will go into startup taking over control of the countdown. The [INAUDIBLE] satellite team they are go for launch. The range is go. The weather is go for launch. And so now at t minus 2 minutes and 10 seconds we're going to listen in to the last minutes of the countdown of Falcon 9 with SPASAT 30W-6. X. [BLANK_AUDIO] State two [INAUDIBLE] complete. Falcon 9 is on internal power. [BLANK_AUDIO] Vehicle's in [UNKNOWN] line [INAUDIBLE] [BLANK_AUDIO] MOD [INAUDIBLE] complete [BLANK_AUDIO] ASTS is ready for launch. N1D engine show complete. [INAUDIBLE] is complete. Falcon 9's in start up. [BLANK_AUDIO] Stage two is pressed for flight. [BLANK_AUDIO] The LD is go for launch. [BLANK_AUDIO] Falcon nine is configured to flight. [BLANK_AUDIO] T-10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 One, zero, ignition, liftoff. [APPLAUSE] [BLANK_AUDIO] [INAUDIBLE] downrange. Stable with no roll. [BLANK_AUDIO] [INAUDIBLE] [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO] [INAUDIBLE] We're just over one minute into flight. Falcon 9 is passing through the period of maximum dynamic pressure. Vehicle is experiencing Max-Q. You've heard the call out. We're now experiencing maximum dynamic pressure where the velocity of the first stage and the density of the Earth's atmosphere combine to create the greatest loads on the rocket. We're through that period. Merlin engines have throttled back up to full power. Propulsion indicates nominal. Power telemetry also reported nominal. Next major activity just a little under a minute from now will have the main engine cut off followed by stage separation and ignition of the second stage engine. [BLANK_AUDIO] Two plus two minutes into flight. We've got about another half a minute left in the first stage burn. Trajectory looks good, we're going right down the middle of the track. We've got a great view from the ground looking up at the Merlin engine plume on the Falcon Nine. [BLANK_AUDIO] Main engine cut off at the nine Merline engines in about ten seconds. [BLANK_AUDIO] [UNKNOWN] Stage separation [SOUND] [APPLAUSE] [UNKNOWN] position. Coming up on three minutes into flight, you hear the applause here from SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. We've had a good first stage shutdown, a stage separation, and a good ignition of the upper stage engine. Right after ignition you may have seen a couple of pieces of metal coming off the nozzle that's normal. Those are stiffeners that go around the bottom of the nozzle for years in transporting on the ground they fall off as we go into flight. Next event coming up in about ten seconds, we're gonna wait and watch. Preparing separation Second stages following nominal trajectory. Direct prepation confirmed. [APPLAUSE] [APPLAUSE] Again the applause. You saw a good payload faring separation. The faring separating into the two halves and falling away. We're coming up on four minutes in the flight. [UNKNOWN] reports trajectory is good. Acquisition of signal Bermuda. Acquisition of signal Bermuda indicates that the Falcon [UNKNOWN] telemetry is also being acquired by our ground tracking station in Bermuda. Upper-stage engine power continues to be constant. Thrust to the Merlin Vacuum D engine is good. [BLANK_AUDIO] [BLANK_AUDIO] We're coming up onto T plus five minutes into flight. Looking at the trajectory map Falcon 9 continues to go right along the planned path heading east from Cape Canaveral. Into the first of two orbits planned for this evening. Now currently we're planning to burn that upper stage engine for just about another three and a half minutes. We may also hear callouts in a little more than a minute of entry burn. The first stages I mentioned will go through the pre-programmed Reentry and landing sequence, but there's no drone ship stationed out in the stormy Atlantic to be able to catch the first stage. [blank audio] [BLANK_AUDIO] Coming up on six minutes into flight, we've got another just over two and a half minutes to go on the second stage engine. Very quiet on the net, falcon nine second stage with the [UNKNOWN] satellite attached performing nominally as we head down range from Cape Canaveral. Currently second stage will be accelerating up to about four Gs, as a reminder the [UNKNOWN] 30 w six satellite As Elon has tweeted out, is massing over six metrics tons. That's over 6,000 kilograms, and that is the largest geostationary satellite we've ever flown. Given the size. You heard entry burn start. In the background here, as I mentioned going through the pre-program sequence. [INAUDIBLE] [BLANK_AUDIO] [UNKNOWN] And we have shut down of stage one on the entry burn. That will leave its landing burn coming up in about a minute and a half. Second stage continuing to run. [BLANK_AUDIO] Everything looking good on stage two. [BLANK_AUDIO] Seven and a half minutes into flight. The glowing nozzle on the upper stage engine. As expected shows engines running just like we are wanted to be we got cameras on the back of the second stage giving us this life is about a minute away from Seco second stage and then cut off number one that will leave us in a parking or b once we get engine shutdown will wait for the guidance engineer to confirm that we have a good or bad Vehicle is in terminal guidance. [BLANK_AUDIO] We heard a call out vehicle and terminal guidance. We're getting ready to go into orbit. [BLANK_AUDIO] Coming up on 4G's acceleration. Stage 2 [UNKNOWN]. Flight termination system on stage 2 is saved. [BLANK_AUDIO] Seek O. [APPLAUSE] We have got shutdown of the second stage engine. The completion of the first burn, on time. Waiting to hear a call out. Good orbital insertion. And there it is. We've heard good orbital insertion of the second stage still carrying the [UNKNOWN] satellite. We're into the first orbit. We're going into a coast phase now. We'll wait until the orbit takes us over the equator on West Africa before we relight the upper stage engine and that'll put us into the geostationary transfer orbit. Now, before we get to that phase, we've got a little bit more video that'll give you some insight into the satellite we're flying tonight. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] We're just under 11 minutes after a great lift off of Falcon Nine from space launch cap x 40 at Cape Canaveral. The first day of the definition second stage has done the first time to plant burns where end of the desired orbit or no in the gas phase as i mentioned as you can see from the animation the order will take us over western africa as we cross the equator will rewrite the engine transferring the esposa 30w sec satellite Into the desired geostationary transfer orbit. Now it's still several minutes before we get to that re-ignition so we're going to stop live commentary right now. We'll come back live with the webcast in T+26 minutes. But we will leave you the animation so you can see how the second stage is orbiting around the Earth, coming up on the point for re-ignition. So with that We'll pause, now. We'll be back in just over 14 minutes at T plus 26 minutes. Bermuda loss of signal, expected. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [UNKNOWN] Acquisition of signal. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Welcome back to the live commentary of Falcon 9 flight with Hispasat 30W-6. We just passed T plus 26 minutes. The upper stage engine is chilled in and we're about to have the second of two planned burns of the upper stage engine. This one will transfer the ISPIS satellite into the geostationary transfer orbit. We're getting contact through the bone tracking station in Africa. And now we're waiting for ignition of the upper stage engine. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] MVac ignition. And we've heard confirmation, MVac ignition. [APPLAUSE] This burn will last just about 50 seconds. [MUSIC] Now this short second burner of the upper stage while it's short, will increase the velocity by about 25% at the same time [UNKNOWN] slightly lower the inclination of the orbit closer to the equator. [MUSIC] We're now throttling down to keep [UNKNOWN] below five [UNKNOWN] on the satellite [MUSIC] Burn continues to go well. We're coming up on shutdown. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] TKO. We've had SECO two, second stage engine cutoff. Now we're waiting to hear guidance confirm the orbit accuracy. [BLANK_AUDIO] Good payload insertion. And in the background over the speaker you might have heard we have a good insertion orbit for the SPASAT 30W-6 satellite. So that completes another major event in todays' flight. The second stage is now hosting again. There is a view of the SPASAT satellite With the sunlit portion of the earth in the background. Now we've got several minutes before the actual deployment of the satellite, so we're gonna suspend live commentary again. We'll be back in three and a half minutes at T plus 32 minutes to witness the [UNKNOWN] Satellite release. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] acquisition of signal h [UNKNOWN]. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] We're at T plus 32 minutes and 5 seconds. Falcon 9 second stage and satellite are in the desired geo stationary transfer orbit. We've actually got a very accurate orbit that we achieved. Next up, we're gonna see satellite deployment. The flight computer will send redundant commands to open the separation system that holds the satellite to the second stage. Small compressed springs will then push the satellite away from the second stage and out on complete deployment. We're expecting that deployment coming up in about 15 seconds. Camera showing alternating views between the nozzle of the second stage engine, the Hispasat 30W-6 satellite on top of the second stage payload adapter. [BLANK_AUDIO] Spacecraft separation confirmed. [APPLAUSE] [APPLAUSE] And the cheering from the late-night team here in Hawthorne. We have telemetry and video confirmation of the Hispasat 30W-6 satellite successfully separated from the Falcon 9. It's been a great mission for Falcon 9, our 50th Falcon 9 flight, Countdown was on time. We launched right at the opening of the window. First stage flight was normal second stage went to two burns, both of them gave us good orbit insertion. And then finally, as you just saw, satellite deployment right on time, nice view from the camera on top of the second stage. So, that's going to end our webcast for this evening. We'd like to thank our customer Espasat for their confidence in SpaceX, the Eastern Range for their support, the Federal Aviation Administration, our commercial licensing agency, and of course you the viewer for clicking on the link to follow us. Now if moving humanity out into the solar system appeals to you, Please check spacex.com/careers for openings in our factory and launch and test sites. Look for updates on our next mission on social platforms and our website. And, with that, I wish you a good night from SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, United States of America, planet Earth. [BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]