VR could give US Olympic skiers the edge

CNET News Video
VR could give US Olympic skiers the edgeAs they prepare to go for the gold, Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin and other team members have been using virtual reality to ski the actual runs of South Korea's Winter Games.
Transcript
All right folks, see you next run. [SOUND] The speed, the turns, the sound of the wind is enough to leave you breathless. Okay, this is aww, this is much faster than I thought, I couldn't even imagine. Seeing that reporter Terry Collins got a taste of what it's like to speed down the Winter Olympic courses in South Korea. Even though he is in office in California. Yeah you do feel like you're there. You really feel like you're going down, down hill, and I'm trying to just stay on course. You can see my breath. This virtual reality experience is part of a training platform developed by STRIVR designed to improve athletic performance. So we have been working with US Olympic ski team for the last two seasons. And so this is the first time Strivr is being used with the U.S. Olympics. When you strap on the VR headset you see a 360 degree video of the ski run. This is exactly the same mountain that they're gonna. Going to experience in Korea. Key to the training is repetition, so athletes can get familiar with the intricacies of the course. So the response that we're training for is to make sure that you're making the right decisions and that your reflexes are the right reflexes. [NOISE] To push the training, you can adjust the speed of the video, so you're going through the. Course even faster. It gives your body the same experience of being there so that you have the same emotional physiological responses if you prepare under those. In a competetor's sport where seconds matter VR gives just that edge that everybody's looking for. And that can make all the difference when you're going for gold. In San Francisco, Lexxie Cedades with CNET for CBS news. [BLANK_AUDIO]