Your video, "Vitamix's flagship Ascent blender has flashy technology too "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Vitamix's flagship Ascent blender has flashy technology too

The new Vitamix Ascent 3500 blender uses wireless tech to mix.
1:24 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] The $620 Vitamix Ascent 3500 looks like other fancy blenders on the market. It has a big, heavy 15 pound base, it has a large 64 ounce pitcher, its blades are attached to the pitcher too, so they're easier and safer to Keep clean. The machine comes with handy preset blending programs to make smoothies, frozen drinks, soups, and dips by pressing a button. This blender is also kind of high tech. The base and the jar talk to each other through NFC technology. And in theory, different jars will help the Ascent alter its auto-blending Programs to match the size and style of jar you're using. Unfortunately, Vitamix says the other jars, 8 and 20 ounce versions, won't hit store shelves until some time later in 2017. You can use the blender with the Perfect Blend mobile app 2 which walks you through a library of pre-approved Vitamix recipes. The scale costs $100 extra though, and you're already paying a hefty bundle for the appliance. While this high tech abilities are neat, $620 is a ton money to pay for any blender. But if you said 3,500 performs well, but Not quite as well as older Vitamix model we've tested. And that makes it tough to recommend. I suggest scooping up a refurbished Vitamix 7500 or checking out more affordable machines from Blendtec or Ninja.

Latest Small Appliances videos

Video: DeLonghi's MultiFry prepares tasty treats with less oil
DeLonghi's MultiFry prepares tasty treats with less oil
1:23
The DeLonghi MultiFry air fryer preps dishes that taste more deep-fried than oven-baked.
Play video
Video: The Connoisseur is Bonavita's best coffee maker ever
The Connoisseur is Bonavita's best coffee maker ever
1:29
Bonavita's Connoisseur coffee maker is the one you should buy.
Play video
Video: Instant Pot and Crock-Pot multicookers duke it out
Instant Pot and Crock-Pot multicookers duke it out
2:27
Find out which pressure multicooker is best, the Instant Pot or Crock-Pot Express.
Play video
Video: Rotimatic flatbread maker is cool, but not worth your money
Rotimatic flatbread maker is cool, but not worth your money
1:42
The $1,000 countertop appliance makes roti automatically. But its price, performance and dormant Wi-Fi capabilities make homemade flatbread...
Play video
Video: Five things to think about when buying a blender
Five things to think about when buying a blender
1:37
Here are five important factors you'd best think about before you buy a blender.
Play video
Video: HiMirror scanned my face and now I feel vain
HiMirror scanned my face and now I feel vain
1:14
Find out if your skin is up to scratch with this internet-connected smart mirror.
Play video
Video: WooHoo packs a whole smart home into one AI assistant
WooHoo packs a whole smart home into one AI assistant
0:59
Complete with face and voice recognition, WooHoo combines an Amazon Echo, a Nest Protect, a smart home hub and a touchscreen.
Play video
Video: 2016 was a big year for smart kitchen appliances
2016 was a big year for smart kitchen appliances
2:30
Companies got serious about adding useful smart home technology to the tools we use in the kitchen. Here's a rundown of some notable...
Play video