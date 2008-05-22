Your video, "Verizon Wireless PN-300 "
Verizon Wireless PN-300

While the Verizon Wireless PN-300 won't wow anyone with its design or feature set, we really liked its simplicity and ease of use. The great sound quality makes this a good phone for those who just want a phone to make calls.
[ Music ] ^M00:00:01 >> I'm Nicole Lee associate editor at CNET.com and this is the Verizon Wireless PN 300. As you can see on the front it has a little chrome external display and the spine here is the volume rocker. And this button which toggles the date and time on the front here. Open it up, simple silver and black color scheme, a little uninteresting, a little dull, but that's normal for a basic phone of this caliber. And on the front here you cans see nice bright, large fonts on the display. Sort of a lack luster color here but from, because it is a pretty basic phone. As you can see through the menu it's also pretty basic, very large fonts very easy to understand. So, this would be a good phone for a preteen or a teenager just because it's so easy to use. You can also see this phone being a good phone for those that don't want any camera or fancy MP3 player in their phone, you know, it makes calls and that's sort of the basic function of the cell phone. And for most people that's enough. I'm Nicole Lee and this is the Verizon Wireless PN 300. ^M00:01:06 [ Music ]

