Special Features

Use these apps and you won't spend Galentine's Day alone

These apps are like Tinder for gal pals. Hey Vina, Bumble BFF, Present can help you find a friend for Galentine's Day.
You might not know this, but February 13, is a holiday. It's Gal-entines Day, a day for women to celebrate their gal pals, born on the NBC comedy, Parks and Recreation. February 13th, my lady friends and I, leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it, breakfast style. It's like Lilith Fair minus the angst. But if your girl gang is a little meager these days, You can find new friends but you might also find a date. [MUSIC] All these in an app. We're both big readers. We both have some interest in spirituality. Yeah, [UNKNOWN] and yeah. She is just weird in all the ways that I'm weird. So we're perfect. [LAUGH] We're perfect. Rachel and Natalie met with the help of Hey Vina, an app just for women looking for female friends. People make profiles and swipe left to right depending on if they want to meet up or not. And if the match, they can message each other. I built this app because I found it so challenging when I moved to San Francisco to meet other women like me. Founder Olivia June created Vina after realizing dating apps seemed to be better at predicting compatibility than romantic chemistry. And if you're only looking for friendship, that's really all you need. I would try so many things from volunteering, to going to events, But it was really hard to find my people. Some people are really lucky and the first person they match with actually can become their best friend. And sometimes it's like dating where you don't click with every person that you meet right away. There's also BumbleBFF which is a feature of dating app, Bumble. In much the same way instead of looking for a date, you're looking for female friends and if swiping isn't your style, there's Present, an app for building and joining all women groups called circles for both career and social interests. So Vanessa met there. She was posting all sorts of good content and I thought wow, you know, she seems interesting. Probably creeped her on other social media first and then direct messaged. We think that it's important to get to know each other through conversation and common interest. In a group setting that's more natural way of connecting with people versus swiping on profiles or doing a more one to one chat. &gt; No matter how you meet. art founders say it's important to meet in person. Racheal and Natalie went to a yoga class and grabbed food after. We got the milk shake and we were just talking and She just laughed at my stupidity, and [LAUGH]. She didn't judge me for it, and I was like, it's gonna work. [LAUGH] [BLANK_AUDIO]

