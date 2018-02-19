Your video, "US indicts Russian trolls, Facebook reacts "
US indicts Russian trolls, Facebook reacts

In today's tech news, the US charges Russian nationals over election meddling, Facebook announces plans to verify advertisers and Google cleared over firing of ex-engineer.
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. US special council Robert Mueller has indicted 13 Russian nationals and 3 companies over alleged interference in the 2016 Presidential Election. In charges filed Friday, the US Justice Department alleged organizations including the Russian linked Internet resource agency created fake accounts on social media. Using 100s of surfers to spread misinformation. [MUSIC] Facebook announced it will start verifying political advertisers using postcards. According to Reuters advertisers who mention US political candidates in their ads, will need to verify their identity using a code sent by US mail. While there's no timing for the rollout, Facebook says the system will be in place by mid term elections in November. And finally, Google has been cleared in wrongdoing in its firing of former engineer James Damore. In a memo released late last week, the US National Relations Board said Damore was dismissed over discriminatory statements, not for his political views. Damore was fired last August after penning an internal memo criticizing Google's ideological echo chamber. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the Cnet tech today app in the Apple or Google Play stores.

