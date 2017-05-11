Urbanears' Stadion Bluetooth sports headphone is coiled to play

CNET First Look
Urbanears' Stadion Bluetooth sports headphone is coiled to playWith its unique, old telephone-cord design, the Stadion stands out in a crowded field of in-ear competitors.
Transcript
Sweden-based Urbanears' $100 Stadion is a bit of a different take on a wireless bluetooth sports headphone. With the unique coiled cable, it looks like an old telephone cord, for those of you who remember what that is. The idea is that instead of having any dangling wires to deal with, the coiled cable rests snugly on the back of your head with just enough tension to keep the buds securely in your ears. The headphone which comes in multiple color options includes a few different size sports fins to lock the bud in place, and one should fit your ear. Overall I was impressed with the design, and while it's not for everyone, I found the headphones worked really well for running, and were comfortable to wear. [MUSIC] They're sweat resistant and come with a nice carrying pouch. The sound is decent, but not exceptionally good. They don't have as much base detail or overall fullness as Bose's SoundSport Wireless for example, but they're pleasant enough to listen to while you're working out and you can make calls with them too. Don't expect business class performance But I didn't have any complaints from the people I spoke with. Battery life is rated at seven hours at moderate volume levels, that's pretty good, but not fantastic for this type of headphone. Like the Bose and Plantronics, Backbeat Fit, these are semi open in your headphones, which means you don't jam them into your ear canal, like you do with noise isolating in your headphones. And they do let in some ambient sound. And that opens that will be a problem for noisy environments, but it's a good safety feature for runners and bikers who like to be able to hear traffic around them. I'm David Carrick for cnet.com and that's a quick look at the Urbanears Stadion, a BlueTooth sports headphone with the unique and appealing design that's well worth checking out.