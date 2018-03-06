Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts

CNET News Video
Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courtsPennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Uber waited way too long to notify users affected by a massive breach.
Transcript
If there's one kind of a summon Uber hates getting, it's a court summons. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit against Uber, alleging the company violated state law by waiting too long to notify affected Pennsylvanian Uber drivers about a massive data breach it suffered in October of 2016. Uber knew it had been breached by November of the same year But the company didn't disclose the hack publicly until a year later in November 2017. It also admitted it payed thieves $100,000 to delete the stolen information. Under Pennsylvania breach of personal information notification act, companies are legally required to notify victims of hacks within a reasonable time. Time frame. Shapiro says Uber's year long silence between learning about the breach and notifying both law enforcement and users was way too long to be considered reasonable. Over 57 million Uber users and drivers were affected globally. With 25 million of them in the United States. The Pennsylvania Attorney General's press release on the law suit states that at least 13,500 Uber drivers in Pennsylvania were part of the hack. And they could receive up to $1,000 each in monetary damages from Uber. What do you think? Did Uber wait to long to tell everyone about the hack and should users be rewarded damages if it did? Leave your thoughts down in the comments. We'll be keeping an eye on the case here at CNet.com. I'm Ashley Askeva. Be good humans.