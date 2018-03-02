Your video, "Uber Health takes you to the doc, Marvel's 'Infinity War' to hit theaters early "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Uber Health takes you to the doc, Marvel's 'Infinity War' to hit theaters early

Today's big tech stories include Uber's new ride service for medical appointments, Equifax adding 2.4 million more people to its already massive hack total and Marvel moving the release of "Avengers: Infinity War" up by a week.
1:34 /
Transcript
This is c|net and here are the stories that matter right now. Uber wants to drive you to your doctor. The company announced Uber Health, a non-emergency service for patients to get to their medical appointments. The service complies with HIPAA privacy rules and allows participating providers to book a ride for patients. The service was in beta at around 100 healthcare facilities and is now publicly available for medical offices across the United States. Equifax is back with more bad news about the major hack it suffered in 2017. It added 2.4 million customers to the massive 145.5 million people already affected by the breach. According to the company these additional victims were not initially included in the affected list because only names and partial driver's license numbers were stolen and not social security number. Equifax assured the public these added users were not part of any new hacks. Marvel announced it would be moving the release date of its upcoming superhero blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War. Instead of hitting theaters on Friday May 4th 2018. It will bow a week earlier on April 27th. The announcement came after a cheeky back and forth on Twitter between Avenger's star Robert Downey Jr. and Marvel. The bump gives Avengers 4 an extra week at the box office before Deadpool 2's release on May 18th and Solo a Star Wars story on May 25th. Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET tech today app in the Apple or Google play stores

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
1:36
In this week's wrap-up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says its verification process is broken but a fix is coming. Meanwhile, Facebook is...
Play video
Video: How to improve sleep using tech
How to improve sleep using tech
1:04
Don't let the time change mess up your sleep schedule. Here's how technology can help put you to sleep.
Play video
Video: Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
1:32
Today's major tech stories include Trump's summit to discuss violence video games, the Tesla Semi's first major cargo haul and who's...
Play video
Video: Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
1:11
Today's top tech headlines include the availability of Android P operating system, Bitcoin plunging after SEC announcement, and Amazon...
Play video
Video: BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
2:44
Several BlackBerry patents were used by Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the suit. Facebook says...
Play video
Video: Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
1:25
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Uber waited way too long to notify users affected by a massive breach.
Play video
Video: Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
37:17
SpaceX uses a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the bus-size Spanish communications satellite, Hispasat 30W-6, into orbit high above the equator.
Play video
Video: Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
1:06
Today's top tech headlines include the possibility of new high-end headphones from Apple, rumors of Amazon possibly partnering with...
Play video